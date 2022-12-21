Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Sai Sudharsan ton puts Tamil Nadu in command against Andhra on Day 2

After the Tamil Nadu bowlers picked up five wickets for 20 runs to bundle Andhra for 297, Sai Sudharsan’s ton helped the home side reduce the deficit to just 24 runs on Day 2.

S. Dinakar
Coimbatore 21 December, 2022 18:35 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sai Sudharsan slammed his second First Class century in as many matches for Tamil Nadu.

FILE PHOTO: Sai Sudharsan slammed his second First Class century in as many matches for Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Sai Sudharsan is a natural. The ease with which he picks the length, his balance, a still head both in offence and defence, decisive footwork and the manner he coaxes the ball through the gaps, reflect his glittering qualities. 

A left-hander with all the right attributes, the 21-year-old Sai followed up his 179 on debut for Tamil Nadu against Hyderabad with a lovely, free-flowing 113 (180b, 10x4) against Andhra on day two of the Ranji Trophy duel at the Ramakrishna College ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

And Tamil Nadu setting up a platform for a victory push on day four, was 273 for four in 77 overs of batting.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu bowlers made short work of Andhra in the morning, picking up the last five wickets for 20 runs with the second new ball on a surface with bounce and carry.

Intent and intensity are linked by a common thread - effort. The Coimbatore pitch offers help in the morning - there is carry and seam movement and both the deceptively sharp L. Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier bowled with rhythm and venom. 

Once the bowlers hit the straps, the onus was on the home batters. 

Opener Sudharsan assumed centrestage. His partner, the in-form N. Jagadeesan, struck a few weighty blows in his 35 (37b, 5x4) before nicking seamer K.V. Sasikanth. 

Then, Sai and B. Aparajith added 163 runs in 286  balls for the second wicket; a rollicking partnership of different strokes by different blokes. 

While the elegant Sai timed the ball on both sides, sending fielders on a leather hunt, Aparajith (88, 193b, 7x4, 2x6) struck some hefty blows and ran hard between wickets.

Sudharsan fell, caught by Sheikh Rasheed at mid-on off left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan. 

Eventually, in pursuit of quick runs and unmindful of an approaching century, Aparajith was held on long-on off Lalith Mohan.     

There was injury worry too for Andhra. 

The wiry Warrier dug one into B. Ayappa and Pradosh Ranjan Paul plucked a reflex catch at short-leg. Later x-rays revealed a hairline fracture. Ayappa bowled just three overs before leaving the field.

