India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour hails all-round show; Donald wants Bangladesh pacers to learn from England quicks

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour stated that the visitors’ all-round effort in the opening Test in Chattogram will stand them in good stead as it prepares to encounter a more spin-friendly wicket in Mirpur.

N. Sudarshan
MIRPUR 21 December, 2022 17:26 IST
India’s cricket coach Rahul Dravid (R) and batting coach Vikram Rathour (L) looks on during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 20, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against Bangladesh.

India’s cricket coach Rahul Dravid (R) and batting coach Vikram Rathour (L) looks on during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 20, 2022, ahead of their second Test cricket match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Munir uz zaman / AFP

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour stated that the visitors’ all-round effort in the opening Test in Chattogram will stand them in good stead as they prepare to encounter a more spin-friendly wicket here.

“They [Bangladesh] are a decent bowling unit without any a doubt,” Rathour said, on Wednesday. “[But] we are really confident with the way our batters have been batting. It was a good Test as a team. We batted well definitely, but we bowled well too.

“It was a tough surface to get 20 wickets. It was slow and low, especially in the second innings. It was good to see [Cheteshwar] Pujara and [Shubman] Gill get hundreds. It was a good performance overall.”

Bangladesh is set to welcome its best fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was rested for the opening Test. Fast-bowling coach Allan Donald said that the dry conditions shouldn’t be a deterrent.

“I have always used the reference of the England fast bowlers’ mindset in Pakistan, how they get themselves involved in the contest,” Donald said. “Despite three spinners, you have a free ride to be a bit more expansive as a quick. You can put everything on the table for [say] four overs.”

“If you saw how [Mohd.] Siraj or Umesh [Yadav] bowled, they either went very short or attacking. It is not easy to duck on these pitches. So if you have a bit of pace, you can be a little more expansive and aggressive.”

It has been a year of struggle for Bangladesh – just one win from nine outings – and the South African said his side was desperate for a win.

“We want to win. It doesn’t matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. The second innings batting [in the first Test] is a blueprint for us. The young man [Zakir Hasan] has surprised many. He showed that he can take on the very best bowlers and has been a terrific breath of fresh air.

“A lot of people including me want to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt.”

