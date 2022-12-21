IND vs BAN: KL Rahul injured while batting in nets ahead of 2nd Test

Towards the end of the Indian net session on Wednesday, India skipper KL Rahul had a scare when he had to stop batting after being hit on his right hand off a throwdown ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

He winced in pain, as he dropped the bat and shook his hand vigorously. He was attended to by the Indian medical team soon after.

THIS WEEK ON WEDNESDAYS WITH WV: Do domestic performances matter as much to IPL scouts before an auction? WV Raman addresses this and more on his exclusive show on Sportstar.

But batting coach Vikram Rathour, in his pre-match media briefing, said that it didn’t “look serious.”

“Doesn’t look serious. He seems to be fine. Hopefully he will be okay. Doctors are looking at it.”

If needed, India will have to field reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran. The Bengal batter, in fact, had a lengthy batting session on Wednesday, under the watchful eyes of both Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey.