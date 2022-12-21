Cricket

IND vs BAN: KL Rahul injured while batting in nets ahead of 2nd Test

Rahul, the stand-in captain in the injured Rohit Sharma’s absence, had to stop batting at the nets after being hit on the right hand by a throw-down.

N. Sudarshan
21 December, 2022 15:24 IST
21 December, 2022 15:24 IST
India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul was injured while training on Wednesday.

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul was injured while training on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Rahul, the stand-in captain in the injured Rohit Sharma’s absence, had to stop batting at the nets after being hit on the right hand by a throw-down.

Towards the end of the Indian net session on Wednesday, India skipper KL Rahul had a scare when he had to stop batting after being hit on his right hand off a throwdown ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

He winced in pain, as he dropped the bat and shook his hand vigorously. He was attended to by the Indian medical team soon after.

THIS WEEK ON WEDNESDAYS WITH WV: Do domestic performances matter as much to IPL scouts before an auction? WV Raman addresses this and more on his exclusive show on Sportstar.

But batting coach Vikram Rathour, in his pre-match media briefing, said that it didn’t “look serious.”

“Doesn’t look serious. He seems to be fine. Hopefully he will be okay. Doctors are looking at it.”

If needed, India will have to field reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran. The Bengal batter, in fact, had a lengthy batting session on Wednesday, under the watchful eyes of both Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us