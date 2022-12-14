Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jagadeesan, Sudharsan provide TN dream start in reply to Hyderabad’s 395

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan continued his prolific run this season scoring a brilliant century (116 not out, 95b, 16x4, 3x6) and in the process, put on an unbroken, 203-run stand in 35 overs with an equally efficient opening partner B. Sai Sudharsan (87 not out, 115b, 11x4) against Hyderabad at the close of play on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 395 which then looked to be a challenging total thanks to the brilliant Mickil Jaiswal scoring his maiden Ranji hundred (137 not out, 193b, 18x4, 3x6) in his third match. He put on a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket with captain Tanmay Agarwal (135, 271b, 16x4).

The two looked solid in handling the Tamil Nadu attack which clearly struggled till the new ball was taken. That made a big difference as after Tanmay departed, the others failed to come good in the face of accurate bowling by pacer Warrier, who completed a five-wicket haul, and was ably supported by pacer L. Vignesh, who claimed four wickets.

If Hyderabad thought it would dictate terms while bowling, then it was up against a very determined opening pair of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan. The two batted as if they had a limited-overs target by the close of play with the first 10 overs producing 65 runs.

The home team bowling line-up looked clueless as the innings progressed. Pacer Karthikeya Kak looked better when bowling to the right-handed Jagadeesan, moving the ball away, but struggled against southpaw Sudharsan.

The Tamil Nadu openers combined wonderful stroke selection with rock-solid defence when the situation demanded without actually letting the bowlers come on top at any stage.