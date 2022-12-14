Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jagadeesan, Sudharsan provide TN dream start in reply to Hyderabad’s 395

Tamil Nadu openers Jagadeesan and Sudharsan put up an unbeaten stand of 203 after Hyderabad posted 395 thanks to tons from Mickil Jaiswal and Tanmay Agarwal.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 14 December, 2022 19:44 IST
Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten century against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan scored an unbeaten century against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM/The Hindu

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan continued his prolific run this season scoring a brilliant century (116 not out, 95b, 16x4, 3x6) and in the process, put on an unbroken, 203-run stand in 35 overs with an equally efficient opening partner B. Sai Sudharsan (87 not out, 115b, 11x4) against Hyderabad at the close of play on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 395 which then looked to be a challenging total thanks to the brilliant Mickil Jaiswal scoring his maiden Ranji hundred (137 not out, 193b, 18x4, 3x6) in his third match. He put on a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket with captain Tanmay Agarwal (135, 271b, 16x4).

The two looked solid in handling the Tamil Nadu attack which clearly struggled till the new ball was taken. That made a big difference as after Tanmay departed, the others failed to come good in the face of accurate bowling by pacer Warrier, who completed a five-wicket haul, and was ably supported by pacer L. Vignesh, who claimed four wickets.

If Hyderabad thought it would dictate terms while bowling, then it was up against a very determined opening pair of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan. The two batted as if they had a limited-overs target by the close of play with the first 10 overs producing 65 runs.

The home team bowling line-up looked clueless as the innings progressed. Pacer Karthikeya Kak looked better when bowling to the right-handed Jagadeesan, moving the ball away, but struggled against southpaw Sudharsan.

The Tamil Nadu openers combined wonderful stroke selection with rock-solid defence when the situation demanded without actually letting the bowlers come on top at any stage.

The scores
Hyderabad - 1st innings
Tanmay Agarwal c Pradosh b Warrier 135, Abhirath Reddy b Warrier 0, K. Rohit Rayudu b Vignesh 0, Tanay Thyagarajan c Pradosh b Warrier 28, Jaweed Ali c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 6, T. Ravi Teja c Vijay b Warrier 72, Mickil Jaiswal not out 137, Prateek Reddy c Jagadeesan b Warrier 0, G. Anikethreddy lbw b Vignesh 0, Kartikeya Kak c Pradosh b Vignesh 6, Bhuvanagiri Punnaiah c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 0.
Extras: (b-5, lb-3, w-3) 11.
Total: (all out in 115 overs) 395
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-3, 3-34, 4-46, 5-187, 6-311, 7-317, 8-318, 9-379, 10-395
Tamil Nadu bowling: Vignesh 28-3-91-4, Warrier 29-7-83-5, Crist 20-2-61-0, Sai Kishore 19-2-86-1, Aparajith 8-2-25-0, Vijay 10-0-34-0, Sai Sudharsan 1-0-7-0.
Tamil Nadu -1st innings
B. Sai Sudharsan batting 87, N. Jagadeesan batting 116.
Extras: 0.
Hyderabad bowling: Kartikeya 10-0-55-0, Punnaiah 6-0-28-0, Ravi Teja 6-0-42-0, Anikethreddy 5-0-36-0, Thyagarajan 8-0-42-0.

