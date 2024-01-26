Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal hits fastest First-Class triple hundred

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal on Friday hammered the fastest FirstCclass triple hundred in 147 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy round four match at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Agarwal broke South Africa’s Marco Marais record, who hit 300 in 191 balls for Border against Eastern Province in 2017.

He also shattered former Indian captain Ravi Shastri’s 39-year-old record of the fastest First-Class double hundred by an Indian after reaching the 200 mark on 119 balls. It was also the second-fastest First-Class double century ever.

He has hit 21 sixes at the time of writing, a Ranji Trophy record. Ishan Kishan (14) had the previous record of the most sixes in an innings of India’s premier domestic tournament.

Agarwal, alongside skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut, stitched 440 runs for the opening wicket in just 40.2 overs before the latter got out on 185 off 105 deliveries by Techi Doria.