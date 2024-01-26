MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal hits fastest First-Class triple hundred

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal on Friday hammered the fastest first-class triple hundred against Arunachal Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy round four match at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 16:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal in action during the Ranji Trophy.
Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal in action during the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G/The Hindu
infoIcon

Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal in action during the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G/The Hindu

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal on Friday hammered the fastest FirstCclass triple hundred in 147 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy round four match at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Agarwal broke South Africa’s Marco Marais record, who hit 300 in 191 balls for Border against Eastern Province in 2017.

FOLLOW | RANJI TROPHY ROUND FOUR DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

He also shattered former Indian captain Ravi Shastri’s 39-year-old record of the fastest First-Class double hundred by an Indian after reaching the 200 mark on 119 balls. It was also the second-fastest First-Class double century ever.

He has hit 21 sixes at the time of writing, a Ranji Trophy record. Ishan Kishan (14) had the previous record of the most sixes in an innings of India’s premier domestic tournament.

Agarwal, alongside skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut, stitched 440 runs for the opening wicket in just 40.2 overs before the latter got out on 185 off 105 deliveries by Techi Doria.

FASTEST 300 IN FIRST-CLASS CRICKET
147 balls - Tanmay Agarwal for Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh at the NewGen Crick Ground in Hyderabad in 2024
191 balls - Marco Marais for Border vs Eastern Province at the Buffalo Park, East London in 2017/18
234 balls - Ken Rutherford for New Zealanders vs DB Close’s XI at the North Marine Road, Scarborough in 1986
244 balls - Vivian Richards for Somerset vs Warwickshire at the County Ground, Taunton in 1985
244 balls - Kusal Perera for Colts Cricket Club vs Saracens Sports Club at the Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo in 2012/13

