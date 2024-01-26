Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4 Day 1 Toss updates: UP opts to bowl vs Mumbai; Kuldeep Sen debut for Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh

Key Updates
- January 26, 2024 09:15Bihar vs Kerala - Toss delayed
The toss for the match between Bihar and Kerala at the Moin ul haq stadium in Patna has been delayed due to bad light. “It’s a bit foggy here,” says our correspondent Praveen Chandran from the venue
Meanwhile, Haryana vs Maharashtra toss is delayed as well
- January 26, 2024 09:05All set to kick things off in Pondicherry
- January 26, 2024 09:00Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh - Preview
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
The home side is coming off convincing wins against Delhi and Uttarakhand, with a 98-run loss to Baroda sandwiched in between. That defeat came while chasing 218 and Pondicherry will hope to stave off another batting collapse.
- January 26, 2024 08:48Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh - Preview
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Confident Tamil Nadu takes on struggling Chandigarh in Group C
With N. Jagadeesan roaring back to form with a double-century and left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore and S. Ajith Ram among wickets, the home team will fancy its chances to pocket full points on conditions that should help the spinners.
- January 26, 2024 08:23Playing XI - Bengal vs Assam
Bengal: A Mishra, Abishek Porel (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal, Manoj Tiwary (C), Mohammed Kaif, Shreyansh Ghosh, Sourav Paul, Sudip Gharami, Suman Das, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
Assam: Akash Sengupta, Denish Das, Dharani Rabha, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Hazarika, Rahul Singh, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag (C), S C Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain
- January 26, 2024 08:19Toss updates!
Sikkim Won the Toss & elected to bat vs Nagaland
Assam Won the Toss & elected to Field vs Bengal
Jharkhand won the Toss & elected to field vs Vidarbha
Himachal Pradesh won the Toss & elected to field first vs Odisha
Chhattisgarh won the Toss & elected to Field vs Andhra
Uttar Pradesh won the Toss & elected to Field vs Mumbai
Rajasthan won the Toss & elected to Field vs Manipur
Punjab won the Toss & elected to Field vs Goa
Railways won the Toss & elected to bat vs Gujarat
Chandigarh won the Toss & elected to bat vs Tamil Nadu
Pondicherry won the Toss & elected to Field vs Madhya Pradesh
Uttarakhand won the Toss & elected to Field vs Delhi
Hyderabad won the Toss & elected to Field vs Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram won the Toss & elected to Field vs Meghalaya
Services won the Toss & elected to bat vs Saurashtra
Baroda won the toss & elected to bat vs J & K
- January 26, 2024 07:34Streaming/Telecast information
Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere
