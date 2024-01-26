MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4 Day 1 Toss updates: UP opts to bowl vs Mumbai; Kuldeep Sen debut for Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Today: Catch the live score, highlights and updates from Day 4 of the Round 3 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 26, 2024 09:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan in action.
Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan in action. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.
Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan in action. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 1 of Round 4 Ranji Trophy matches.
Key Updates
  • January 26, 2024 09:32
    Debut for Kuldeep Sen
  • January 26, 2024 09:15
    Bihar vs Kerala - Toss delayed

    The toss for the match between Bihar and Kerala at the Moin ul haq stadium in Patna has been delayed due to bad light. “It’s a bit foggy here,” says our correspondent Praveen Chandran from the venue

    Meanwhile, Haryana vs Maharashtra toss is delayed as well

  • January 26, 2024 09:13
    While you’re here..

    Click the link below to get instant updates from the first Test between India and England: 

    India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; IND resumes at 119/1; Jaiswal unbeaten on 76; streaming info

    IND vs ENG, Live Score: Follow the score, updates and commentary from Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad.

  • January 26, 2024 09:05
    All set to kick things off in Pondicherry
  • January 26, 2024 09:00
    Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh - Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh

    The home side is coming off convincing wins against Delhi and Uttarakhand, with a 98-run loss to Baroda sandwiched in between. That defeat came while chasing 218 and Pondicherry will hope to stave off another batting collapse.

  • January 26, 2024 08:48
    Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh - Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Confident Tamil Nadu takes on struggling Chandigarh in Group C

    With N. Jagadeesan roaring back to form with a double-century and left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore and S. Ajith Ram among wickets, the home team will fancy its chances to pocket full points on conditions that should help the spinners.

  • January 26, 2024 08:23
    Playing XI - Bengal vs Assam

    Bengal: A Mishra, Abishek Porel (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal, Manoj Tiwary (C), Mohammed Kaif, Shreyansh Ghosh, Sourav Paul, Sudip Gharami, Suman Das, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

    Assam: Akash Sengupta, Denish Das, Dharani Rabha, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Hazarika, Rahul Singh, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag (C), S C Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain

  • January 26, 2024 08:19
    Toss updates!

    Sikkim Won the Toss & elected to bat vs Nagaland

    Assam Won the Toss & elected to Field vs Bengal

    Jharkhand won the Toss & elected to field vs Vidarbha

    Himachal Pradesh won the Toss & elected to field first vs Odisha

    Chhattisgarh won the Toss & elected to Field vs Andhra

    Uttar Pradesh won the Toss & elected to Field vs Mumbai 

    Rajasthan won the Toss & elected to Field vs Manipur

    Punjab won the Toss & elected to Field vs Goa 

    Railways won the Toss & elected to bat vs Gujarat 

    Chandigarh won the Toss & elected to bat vs Tamil Nadu 

    Pondicherry won the Toss & elected to Field vs Madhya Pradesh

    Uttarakhand won the Toss & elected to Field vs Delhi 

    Hyderabad won the Toss & elected to Field vs Arunachal Pradesh 

    Mizoram won the Toss & elected to Field vs Meghalaya

    Services won the Toss & elected to bat vs Saurashtra

    Baroda won the toss & elected to bat vs J & K 

  • January 26, 2024 07:36
    Here’s how the points table looks ahead of Round 4

    Ranji Trophy 2023/24 Points Table after Round 3: Haryana, Mumbai, Gujarat, Baroda top of respective groups

    Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Check the full standings and points table after Round 3.

  • January 26, 2024 07:34
    Streaming/Telecast information

    Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere

