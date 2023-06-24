MagazineBuy Print

TNPL: Arun Karthick ton powers Nellai Royal Kings past Chepauk Super Gillies

Chasing 160 for victory, Arun Karthick took the bull by its horns from the first over, collecting two boundaries off pacer Harish Kumar to set the ball rolling. 

Published : Jun 24, 2023 19:52 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Karthick, renowned for his sweep shot, used it to brutal effect against the Super Gillies’ spinners with four out of his five sixes and a handful of boundaries coming through this stroke.
Karthick, renowned for his sweep shot, used it to brutal effect against the Super Gillies' spinners with four out of his five sixes and a handful of boundaries coming through this stroke. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

Karthick, renowned for his sweep shot, used it to brutal effect against the Super Gillies’ spinners with four out of his five sixes and a handful of boundaries coming through this stroke. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

K.B. Arun Karthick led from the front for Nellai Royal Kings with a sensational unbeaten hundred (104 n.o., 61b, 10x4, 5x6) to help his side breeze past Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets in the TNPL match at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Saturday

Chasing 160 for victory, Arun Karthick took the bull by its horns from the first over, collecting two boundaries off pacer Harish Kumar to set the ball rolling. 

He then went after medium-pacer Rohith, lofting him for a six over midwicket and two boundaries in one over as Royal Kings raced to 56 for no loss in the PowerPlay. 

The 37-year-old Arun Karthick is renowned for his sweep shot, and he used that to brutal effect against the Super Gillies’ spinners with four out of his five sixes and a handful of boundaries coming through this stroke.

READ: Third edition of Freyer Cup T20 tournament for women to be held from June 26

Fittingly, the Nellai skipper scored the winning runs and finished it off the chase in style by slog-sweeping left-arm spinner M Silambarasan for a six to get to his third TNPL century.

Earlier, Super Gillies managed to post 159 for seven riding on B. Aparajith’s 79 (51b, 4x4, 5x6). After being circumspect initially, Aparajith cut loose in the tenth over, hitting pacer Sandeep Warrier for two sixes down the ground. He then found a higher gear and smashed left-arm spinner N.S. Harish for a hat-trick of sixes and a boundary as 28 came off in the 16th over. 

Just when Super Gillies threatened to post a big score, pacers M. Poiyamozhi and R. Sonu Yadav pulled it back for the Royal Kings without conceding a boundary in the last two overs before Arun Karthick took centre stage

The scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 159/7 in 20 overs (B. Aparajith 79, M Poiyamozhi 3/25, Lakshya Jain 2/10) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 160/2 in 18.5 overs (K.B. Arun Karthick 104 n.o., Rithik Easwaran 26).

