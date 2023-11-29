MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala earns third win with 119-run victory over Tripura

Kerala notched up its third win of the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy by beating Tripura by a convincing 119-run margin at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 19:58 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Kerala speedster Akhin Sathar celebrating a wicket against Tripura at the Alur Cricket Stadium in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru..
Kerala speedster Akhin Sathar celebrating a wicket against Tripura at the Alur Cricket Stadium in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.. | Photo Credit: N. Sudarshan
infoIcon

Kerala speedster Akhin Sathar celebrating a wicket against Tripura at the Alur Cricket Stadium in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.. | Photo Credit: N. Sudarshan

Kerala notched up its third win of the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy by beating Tripura by a convincing 119-run margin at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

High-flying Tripura, who had embarrassed defending champion Saurashtra recently, seemed poised for a repeat performance for a fleeting hour or two. After being put into bat, Kerala had collapsed from 95 for no loss to 131 for five.

But some fine rearguard action from the lower middle-order led by Shreyas Gopal (41, 38b, 2x4, 3x6) helped Kerala add a 100 more runs before a flawless bowling effort put paid to Tripura’s hopes.

READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Shubham Khajuria, Rasikh Salam help Jammu & Kashmir register first win against Delhi 

The baby-faced 20-year-old Kerala pacer Akhin Sathar continued his fine show with a three-wicket haul (3/27) and was ably supported by Akhil Scaria (3/11).

The first to go was opener Bikram Kumar Das, who edged Akhin behind and wicket-keeper Mohd. Azharuddeen completed a fine low catch. One-drop Sudip Chatterjee was cleaned up by a quicker one from offie Vaisakh Chandran, and Pallab Das was trapped in front by Scaria.

The contest hinged on what the experienced duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Ganesh Satish could do. But Scaria had Saha caught behind before Akhin shut the door on Tripura’s face by dismissing Ganesh and the experienced Manisankar Murasingh across three balls.

Earlier, on a cool winter morning, Kerala openers Azharuddeen (58, 61b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rohan Kunnummal (44, 70b, 6x4, 1x6) blunted the Tripura attack in expert fashion. But speedster Bikram Debnath bowled a splendid spell (8-2-21-2) to bring the Northeast Indian state right back.

Prized among Debnath’s scalps was that of Sanju Samson, who was out leg-before. The Kerala skipper smashed his helmet and bat in disgust on his trudge back to the dressing room even as National selector S. Sharath kept a beady eye.

That was the lone discordant note in an otherwise perfect day for Kerala.

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Kerala /

Tripura

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, KBFC 1-3 CFC, ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF, Murray scores again of the Marina Machans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala earns third win with 119-run victory over Tripura
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: With so much dew, even 14 runs per over would have been chased, says Gaikwad
    PTI
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu wins three in a row, beats Baroda by 38 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Hero World Challenge 2023: Tiger Woods looks to impress in trial by fire in his own den
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala earns third win with 119-run victory over Tripura
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Shubham Khajuria, Rasikh Salam help Jammu & Kashmir register first win against Delhi 
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vineet, Rajat ensure Services’ five-wicket win against Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. VHT 2023-24: Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh becomes first Indian to record 150, five wickets in a List A match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu wins three in a row, beats Baroda by 38 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, KBFC 1-3 CFC, ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF, Murray scores again of the Marina Machans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala earns third win with 119-run victory over Tripura
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: With so much dew, even 14 runs per over would have been chased, says Gaikwad
    PTI
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu wins three in a row, beats Baroda by 38 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Hero World Challenge 2023: Tiger Woods looks to impress in trial by fire in his own den
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment