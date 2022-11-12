Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai, Pondicherry cruise to big wins in opening fixture

Off-spinner Tanush Kotian (4/31) scalped four wickets after pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/20) removed the openers cheaply in the first seven overs to help Mumbai bundle out Bengal for just 121 in 30 overs.

Team Sportstar
Ranchi 12 November, 2022 19:10 IST
Ranchi 12 November, 2022 19:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tushar Deshpande of Mumbai celebrates a dismissal with a teammate.

FILE PHOTO: Tushar Deshpande of Mumbai celebrates a dismissal with a teammate. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Off-spinner Tanush Kotian (4/31) scalped four wickets after pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/20) removed the openers cheaply in the first seven overs to help Mumbai bundle out Bengal for just 121 in 30 overs.

An all-round bowling performance from Mumbai helped it beat Bengal comprehensively by eight wickets in the opening Vijay Hazare fixture of Group E at the JSCA International Stadium complex on Saturday.

Electing to field, off-spinner Tanush Kotian (four for 31) scalped four wickets after pacer Tushar Deshpande (two for 20) removed the openers cheaply in the first seven overs to help Mumbai bundle out Bengal for just 121 in 30 overs.

Former skipper Manoj Tiwary was the only batter who managed to get some runs with a valiant 47 even as wickets fell around him. 

The only decent partnership of the innings came when Tiwary and Geet Puri added 33 runs for the ninth wicket before the former was dismissed.

Also Read
Tendulkar: Let’s accept India did not put up a good total against England in T20 World Cup semifinal

Chasing a paltry total, Mumbai, which won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last week, managed to reach the target in just 30.2 overs with skipper Ajinkya Rahane making an unbeaten 59 (72b, 6x4, 2x6).

In the other match in the same group, Pondicherry defeated Mizoram in commanding fashion by seven wickets with 20.2 overs to spare.

Electing to field, Pondicherry restricted Mizoram to just 156 for eight in 50 overs. For Mizoram, except for Shreevats Goswami, who made 63 and Vikash Kumar (41), none of the other batters managed to make any significant contribution. The duo added 81 runs for the fifth wicket.

Chasing a modest score, opener and skipper R. Ragupathy laid the platform with a 47 before the experienced K.B. Arun Karthick slammed an unbeaten 59 (53b, 6x4) and took his side home comfortably.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us