Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed replaces injured Natarajan in Tamil Nadu squad

PTI
Chennai 08 November, 2022 21:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu’s M. Mohammed in action in 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu’s M. Mohammed in action in 2019. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer T. Natarajan will miss the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 one-day tournament due to injury.

A press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Tuesday said M Mohammed would replace Natarajan in the 15-strong squad for the tournament.

“The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has replaced injured T Natarajan with M Mohammed, to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) League Tournament for the Season 2022 – 2023 to be played at Bengaluru,” the release said.

The team led by batter Baba Indrajith would play its league matches in the tournament in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu takes on Bihar in its opening match on November 12 after which it will play against Andhra (November 13), Chhattisgarh (November 15), Goa (November 17), Haryana (November 19), Arunachal Pradesh (November 21) and Kerala (November 23). 

