Dravid: Virat Kohli is a phenomenal leader

India head coach Rahul Dravid was full of praise for Test captain Virat Kohli, calling him a "phenomenal leader" after India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test in Centurion.

"I couldn't speak more highly about him and the way he has committed to his preparation and also just the way he has connected with the group, on and off the field," Dravid said.

"Even personally, he is in a good space. Even though he hasn't been able to convert starts. I feel there is a big run of really good scores coming from him. Just observing him around the group, and looking at how relaxed and switched on he is, I do feel, we are going to see a big run of scores once he clicks. He has been a real credit to himself and the team despite the noise that has been around him.

"I know there has been a lot of noise on other issues leading up to this particular Test. Honestly, keeping the morale high is not very difficult. It has been led by the skipper himself. Virat has been phenomenal over the last 20 days that we have been here, the way he has trained and connected with the group. As a coach, sometimes, leading into the series, there isn't too much you can do once the game starts. You are looking to prepare well and get the team into a good space," Dravid added.

About the conditions and the Wanderers wicket, Dravid said: "The weather has been good over last few days. That said, we are aware that there are quite a few tropical storms that tend to happen around this place. The pitch looked good - we had a good training on Saturday... It ooks like a typical Wanderers wicket. There will be something in it for the bowlers as there usually is. It might flatten out but batting does get a little harder towards the end."