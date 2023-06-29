Duleep Trophy: Harshit Rana smashes maiden First Class century

North Zone batter Harshit Rana scored his maiden First Class (FC) hundred during the Duleep trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The century came off 75 balls and helped propel the first innings score of North Zone past 500. Dhruv Shorey (135) and Nishant Sindhu (150) had earlier scored centuries for the team.

Rana, who had played only four First Class matches before the 2023 Duleep trophy is renowned more for his bowling ability rather than for wielding the willow. His previous highest FC score was 58 for Delhi against Hyderabad in the Ranji trophy.

Rana played 6 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, picking up five wickets.

