Duleep Trophy: Harshit Rana smashes maiden First Class century

The century came of 75 balls in the Duleep trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone in Bengaluru.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 13:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi batter Harshit Rana playing against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad
FILE PHOTO: Delhi batter Harshit Rana playing against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Delhi batter Harshit Rana playing against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G/ The Hindu

North Zone batter Harshit Rana scored his maiden First Class (FC) hundred during the Duleep trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The century came off 75 balls and helped propel the first innings score of North Zone past 500. Dhruv Shorey (135) and Nishant Sindhu (150) had earlier scored centuries for the team.

Related | Follow the live blog of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Quarterfinal

Rana, who had played only four First Class matches before the 2023 Duleep trophy is renowned more for his bowling ability rather than for wielding the willow. His previous highest FC score was 58 for Delhi against Hyderabad in the Ranji trophy.

Rana played 6 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, picking up five wickets.

More to follow....

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
