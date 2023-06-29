Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand

- June 29, 2023 10:13East Zone 44/3 in 19.4 overs
WICKET!! Saurabh Kumar strikes for Central Zone in his first over. He dismisses a well-set Sudip Gharami lbw for 27. Anustup Majumdar joins Shahbaz Nadeem. Sudip Kumar Gharami 27(51) lbw Saurabh Kumar
- June 29, 2023 10:09Avesh Khan in action for Central Zone vs East Zone
- June 29, 2023 09:43North Zone - 308/6 in 90 overs vs North East Zone
Nishant Sindhu - 76* (125); Pulkit Narang - 25* (72)
Jotin Pheiroijam - 2/54 in 21 overs
Kishan Singha - 2/48 in 12 overs
- June 29, 2023 09:40East Zone 37/2 in 14 overs vs Central Zone
Sudip Gharami - 20* (34); Shahbaz Nadeem - 10* (17)
Avesh Khan - 2/15 in 7 overs
EAST ZONE TRAIL BY 145 RUNS
- June 29, 2023 09:35Day 2 begins
We are underway in Day 2 of the Duleep trophy quarterfinals.
Nishant Sidhu and Pulkit Narang are at the crease for North Zone against the North East Zone. They will hoping to add to their 60-run partnership and give the team a sizeable first innings score.
In Alur, Sudip Gharami and Shahbaz Nadeem take strike for East Zone, against the Central Zone bowlers. They will be looking to build a partnership after losing both their openers late in the first day’s play.
- June 29, 2023 09:13Keeping you busy with content!
While you wait for the live-action, check out Murali Vijay speaking on his career, leaving home early, terrible 30s and why he’s done with BCCI with WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV!z
- June 29, 2023 09:07A bright morning in Alur!
- June 29, 2023 09:04Finding feet amid hostility
Manipur cricketers focussed on Duleep Trophy campaign despite unrest back home
Given the curfews imposed, cricketers in Manipur have not played matches for around two months. “Those of us selected for the Duleep Trophy travelled to Dimapur (Nagaland) for a camp. This is the only preparation we have had,” North East Zone pacer Singha said.
- June 29, 2023 09:02SCORES AT STUMPS DAY 1
North Zone: 306/6 in 87 overs vs North East Zone - Dhruv Shorey 135 (211)- Nishant Sindhu - 76* (113)
East Zone 32/2 in 12 overs vs Central Zone 182 all out; East Zone trails by 150 runs - Murasingh 20-3-42-5 for EZ; Avesh Khan 6-2-13-2
- June 29, 2023 08:58Live Streaming Info
Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?
Duleep Trophy 2023 is not shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.
- June 29, 2023 08:49East vs Central, Day 1, Match report
Tripura seamer Manisankar Murasingh’s five-wicket haul (5/42) helped East Zone gain a slender advantage over Central Zone on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinal at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Featuring in his second Duleep Trophy game, Murasingh claimed his 13th First Class five-for as his side skittled Central Zone for 182. However, East Zone’s reply suffered a quick jolt as Avesh Khan trapped captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for a golden duck with a nip-backer in the second over. Avesh returned to pack Shantanu Mishra for six before Sudip Gharami and nightwatchman Shahbaz Nadeem put East Zone on 32 for two, trailing Central Zone by 150 runs at stumps.
Earlier, East Zone was asked to field by Shivam Mavi on his First Class captaincy debut amidst gloomy skies. Central Zone openers Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh dropped anchor against a sharp burst from Akash Deep and Murasingh as a steady breeze blew across the turf. The pair had no boundaries to show until the first roll of spin from Nadeem in the 14th over. Entering his second spell, Murasingh then breached Vivek’s defence with a rising delivery from length and disrupted the stumps.
Check out the full report here - READ
-Lalith Kalidas
- June 29, 2023 08:44North vs North East, Day 1, Match report
North Zone’s Dhruv Shorey (135, 211b, 22x4) and Nishant Sindhu (76 n.o., 113b, 9x4, 2x6) showed the right temperament to keep North East Zone at bay on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.
Opener Shorey hit his 11th First Class century, while Sindhu came good at six to push North Zone to 306 for six at the end of the first day’s play.
Minnows North East Zone stuck to a basic plan - keep a good length on off-stump, and play on the patience of the batters. The military medium seamers could not afford to err even slightly in length. The simple ploy worked for the most part, as North Zone lost wickets frequently.
Check out the full report here - READ
-Ashwin Achal
- June 29, 2023 08:37Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India takes on Iran in ‘virtual final’ before final
- Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand
- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India vs Iran scheduled for 10.30AM IST
- NBA: Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE