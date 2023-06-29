MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand

Duleep Trophy quarterfinals 2023: Follow all the live updates of day 2 of Central Zone vs East Zone and North Zone vs North East Zone happening in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jun 29, 2023 10:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Saurabh Kumar of Central Zone in action against East Zone in the Duleep trophy quarter-final in Alur.
Saurabh Kumar of Central Zone in action against East Zone in the Duleep trophy quarter-final in Alur. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/ Sportstar
lightbox-info

Saurabh Kumar of Central Zone in action against East Zone in the Duleep trophy quarter-final in Alur. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/ Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals happening in Bengaluru. This is Mayank and Anish Pathiyil, bringing you all the updates.

  • June 29, 2023 10:13
    East Zone 44/3 in 19.4 overs

    WICKET!! Saurabh Kumar strikes for Central Zone in his first over. He dismisses a well-set Sudip Gharami lbw for 27. Anustup Majumdar joins Shahbaz Nadeem. Sudip Kumar Gharami 27(51) lbw Saurabh Kumar

  • June 29, 2023 10:09
    Avesh Khan in action for Central Zone vs East Zone

    avesh.jpg

  • June 29, 2023 09:43
    North Zone - 308/6 in 90 overs vs North East Zone

    Nishant Sindhu - 76* (125); Pulkit Narang - 25* (72)

    Jotin Pheiroijam - 2/54 in 21 overs

    Kishan Singha - 2/48 in 12 overs

  • June 29, 2023 09:40
    East Zone 37/2 in 14 overs vs Central Zone

    Sudip Gharami - 20* (34); Shahbaz Nadeem - 10* (17)

    Avesh Khan - 2/15 in 7 overs

    EAST ZONE TRAIL BY 145 RUNS

  • June 29, 2023 09:35
    Day 2 begins

    We are underway in Day 2 of the Duleep trophy quarterfinals.

    Nishant Sidhu and Pulkit Narang are at the crease for North Zone against the North East Zone. They will hoping to add to their 60-run partnership and give the team a sizeable first innings score.

    In Alur, Sudip Gharami and Shahbaz Nadeem take strike for East Zone, against the Central Zone bowlers. They will be looking to build a partnership after losing both their openers late in the first day’s play.

  • June 29, 2023 09:13
    Keeping you busy with content!

    While you wait for the live-action, check out Murali Vijay speaking on his career, leaving home early, terrible 30s and why he’s done with BCCI with WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV!z

  • June 29, 2023 09:07
    A bright morning in Alur!

    ​​

    ​​

  • June 29, 2023 09:04
    Finding feet amid hostility

    Manipur cricketers focussed on Duleep Trophy campaign despite unrest back home

    Given the curfews imposed, cricketers in Manipur have not played matches for around two months. “Those of us selected for the Duleep Trophy travelled to Dimapur (Nagaland) for a camp. This is the only preparation we have had,” North East Zone pacer Singha said.

  • June 29, 2023 09:02
    SCORES AT STUMPS DAY 1

    North Zone: 306/6 in 87 overs vs North East Zone - Dhruv Shorey 135 (211)- Nishant Sindhu - 76* (113)

    East Zone 32/2 in 12 overs vs Central Zone 182 all out; East Zone trails by 150 runs - Murasingh 20-3-42-5 for EZ; Avesh Khan 6-2-13-2

  • June 29, 2023 08:58
    Live Streaming Info

    Where can you watch Duleep Trophy 2023?

    Duleep Trophy 2023 is not shown live or live-streamed in India. You can follow all the latest updates on Sportstar’s live blogs.

  • June 29, 2023 08:49
    East vs Central, Day 1, Match report

    Tripura seamer Manisankar Murasingh’s five-wicket haul (5/42) helped East Zone gain a slender advantage over Central Zone on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinal at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    murasingh.JPG

    Featuring in his second Duleep Trophy game, Murasingh claimed his 13th First Class five-for as his side skittled Central Zone for 182. However, East Zone’s reply suffered a quick jolt as Avesh Khan trapped captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for a golden duck with a nip-backer in the second over. Avesh returned to pack Shantanu Mishra for six before Sudip Gharami and nightwatchman Shahbaz Nadeem put East Zone on 32 for two, trailing Central Zone by 150 runs at stumps.

    Earlier, East Zone was asked to field by Shivam Mavi on his First Class captaincy debut amidst gloomy skies. Central Zone openers Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh dropped anchor against a sharp burst from Akash Deep and Murasingh as a steady breeze blew across the turf. The pair had no boundaries to show until the first roll of spin from Nadeem in the 14th over. Entering his second spell, Murasingh then breached Vivek’s defence with a rising delivery from length and disrupted the stumps.

    Check out the full report here - READ

    -Lalith Kalidas

  • June 29, 2023 08:44
    North vs North East, Day 1, Match report

    North Zone’s Dhruv Shorey (135, 211b, 22x4) and Nishant Sindhu (76 n.o., 113b, 9x4, 2x6) showed the right temperament to keep North East Zone at bay on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

    Opener Shorey hit his 11th First Class century, while Sindhu came good at six to push North Zone to 306 for six at the end of the first day’s play.

    Minnows North East Zone stuck to a basic plan - keep a good length on off-stump, and play on the patience of the batters. The military medium seamers could not afford to err even slightly in length. The simple ploy worked for the most part, as North Zone lost wickets frequently.

    Check out the full report here - READ

    -Ashwin Achal

  • June 29, 2023 08:37
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarterfinals played between Central Zone and East Zone at Alur (I) Cricket Ground and North Zone vs North East Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates right from the venue!

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Central Zone /

East Zone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India takes on Iran in ‘virtual final’ before final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India vs Iran scheduled for 10.30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Murasingh’s fifer puts East Zone ahead on day 1 vs Central Zone
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Day 1, quarterfinals highlights: North 306/6 vs North East; East 33/2 vs Central, trails by 150 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. MPL 2023: Manoj, Bawane shine bright for Kolhapur Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Arun Karthick ton powers Nellai Royal Kings past Chepauk Super Gillies
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India takes on Iran in ‘virtual final’ before final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India vs Iran scheduled for 10.30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment