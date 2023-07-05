MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: West Zone wins toss, opts to bat

Duleep Trophy 2023: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from the semifinals - North Zone vs South Zone and West Zone vs Central Zone - being played in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jul 05, 2023 09:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Duleep Trophy semifinals.
Catch the live score and updates from the Duleep Trophy semifinals. | Photo Credit: PTI
Catch the live score and updates from the Duleep Trophy semifinals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinals being played in Bengaluru.

  • July 05, 2023 09:16
    West vs Central - Lineups

    Central Zone: Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Amandeep Khare, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi(c), Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

    West Zone: Priyank Panchal(c), Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Het Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Atit Sheth, Dharmedrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswala, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

  • July 05, 2023 09:10
    West vs Central - Toss

    West Zone wins the toss and elects to bat.

    And it’s drizzling at the Alur Cricket Ground, reports Pranay Rajiv.

  • July 05, 2023 09:06
    In case you missed it

    The India A squad for the Emerging Asia Cup was announced on Tuesday and there’s a few notable selections.

    Full squad:

    BCCI announces India A squad for Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

  • July 05, 2023 08:59
    Making a mark

    Shivam Mavi made his captaincy debut in style when he led the Central Zone team past East in the quarterfinal.

    But having experienced leadership roles in junior cricket, Mavi has hit the ground running in the senior level too.

    Pranay Rajiv writes:

    Shivam Mavi: A rare fast-bowler captain vying to be back among the best

  • July 05, 2023 08:48
    Target set!

    Hanuma Vihari last played for India against England in 2022. He’s been out of the squad since and faced a major injury set back.

    But the Andhra batter, and South Zone skipper in Duleep Trophy, is confident of making a comeback into the national set up.

    Ashwin Achal writes:

    Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach

  • July 05, 2023 08:43
    North vs South - Squads

    North Zone: Nehal Wadhera, Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh.

    South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.

  • July 05, 2023 08:39
    West vs Central - Squads

    West Zone: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja,Tushar Deshpande, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

    Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

  • July 05, 2023 08:36
    Overcast in Alur

    It’s a cloudy morning in Alur where Central Zone will take on West Zone.

    Pranay Rajiv with the update.

  • July 05, 2023 08:21
    North vs South Preview

    A strong South Zone takes on North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal which commences at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

    Skipper Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, B. Sai Sudarshan and Tilak Varma form the core of the South Zone batting. Tamil Nadu southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has had a great start to his First-Class career, will look to get among the runs.

    Washington Sundar, who has played for India in all three formats, is a threat with bat and ball.

    Full preview by Ashwin Achal:

    Duleep trophy semifinal: North Zone has its task cut out against strong South Zone

  • July 05, 2023 08:19
    West vs Central Preview

    A star-studded West Zone will take on a buoyant Central Zone, which comes into the contest after having beaten East Zone in the quarterfinal, in the Duleep Trophy semifinal at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    Defending champion West, captained by Priyank Panchal, boasts a hefty batting lineup with Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan building an envious spine.

    West’s bowling looks light compared to its batting, particularly in the absence of the Saurashtra left-arm pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat – who was picked for India’s tour of West Indies – and Chetan Sakariya, who pulled out earlier this week due to an injury.

    Full preview by Pranay Rajiv:

    Duleep Trophy semifinal: Central Zone eyes first win in 25 years against West Zone

