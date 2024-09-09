Duleep Trophy: Abysmal over-rates a worrying sign

One of the slated aims of asking the cream of Indian cricket, barring a select few, to play the Duleep Trophy was to ensure that they were fit and firing for the 10 Tests Rohit Sharma & Co. will play over the next four months.

Promisingly, in the first-round match between India-A and India-B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here, key batters like Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul got runs and the second-rung pacers in Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar impressed with their wicket-taking ability.

But the outfits faltered in one crucial aspect — maintaining healthy over-rates.

In a contest where speedsters bowled 218 of the 283.4 overs, teams were 11 overs short on day one, 16 on day two and 18 on day three, despite the 30-minute extension daily. On the final day on Sunday, with just 40 minutes left for the scheduled close, there were still 30 overs to be bowled!

“One of the reasons is DRS,” a seasoned umpire told The Hindu. “Many times, players despite knowing that they have no chance of success, ask for reviews. Also, strategising mid-over and between successive balls has increased. If there is a misfield, the fielder is immediately moved and the whole set-up changes. Just when the bowler is about to deliver, the captain has a new idea!”

In international cricket, points are docked for slow over-rates. In the Duleep Trophy, there are just financial penalties and a maximum ban of one match for the skipper. It is worth remembering that Australia missed out on playing the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021 because it was docked four points for being two overs behind in the Melbourne Test against India.

Fines not enough

“There should be strict enforcement. In this day and age, the 5 or 10% financial penalties mean nothing. That’s why they are taking it easy,” the umpire added.

India has so far qualified for both WTC finals, but it isn’t immune to the problem.

While playing abroad, where pacers do the heavy lifting, the side has been penalised, most notably in the 2022 Edgbaston Test versus England and the 2023 Centurion game against South Africa.

If India doesn’t want a repeat of the same, it is imperative that it kicks the habit sooner than later, for of the 10 Tests it will play, five are away in Australia.

The next two rounds of the Duleep Trophy can be a good place to start.