Ellyse Perry scores unbeaten fifty, yet to be dismissed in pink ball Tests

Ellyse Perry brought up the third half-century of her Test career on the fourth and final day of the pink-ball Test against India at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on Sunday.

As wickets tumbled in the first session of play, Perry stood strong and ensured that Australia avoided the follow-on with two wickets in hand. She ended the innings unbeaten on 68 as Australia declared on 241/9, trailing India by 136 runs.



Follow LIVE: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 4 Live Score AUS 241/9 (d): Lanning declares, Perry finishes unbeaten again

Having scored an unbeaten 213 against England in the first-ever women's day night Test at Sydney in 2019, Perry has now scored a total of 281 runs with the pink ball without being dismissed. Her last four Test innings read thus-- 68*, 76*, 116, 213*, making her the first Australian woman to register four consecutive scores of fifty plus in Tests.

Perry currently averages 86.50, the highest amongst batters with 10 or more innings.

Earlier in the match, Perry took her 300th international wicket with the scalp of Pooja Vastrakar-- her second of the match. The feat made her the first Australian to go past the mark and the first woman to complete the double of 300 wickets and score 5000 international runs.

Placed third on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in women's cricket, Perry is behind India's Jhulan Goswami (339) and England's Katherine Brunt (301).





The all-rounder came into the Test on the back of a poor show in the ODI series against India, where she managed only 28 runs in two innings, and went wicket-less, leaking more than seven runs per over.