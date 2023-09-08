MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook open for England vs New Zealand

ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Get all the updates, scorecard and commentary from the first ODI between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.

Updated : Sep 08, 2023 17:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Ben Stoke during a nets session at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.
England’s Ben Stoke during a nets session at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Ben Stoke during a nets session at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff. | Photo Credit: AP

Follow all the updates from the first ODI between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard.

FULL SCORECARD - ENGLAND VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST ODI

TOSS: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

England XI: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Squads
England squad
Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson
New Zealand squad
Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE STREAMING

The second T20I between England and New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and website from 5:00 PM IST on Friday, September 9.

Related Topics

England /

New Zealand /

England vs New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook open for England vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL schedule: FC Goa to begin Indian Super League 2023-24 against Hyderabad FC; Full match list
    Team Sportstar
  3. AC Milan sale dispute: Elliott files claim against Blue Skye
    Reuters
  4. FIBA Basketball World Cup: Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game
    AP
  5. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook open for England vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. How does India World Cup Squad 2023 look when compared to the 2011 World Cup winning team?
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Labuschagne ready and waiting as Green adds to Australia’s injury woes
    AFP
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Why is there a reserve day for India vs Pakistan? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook open for England vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL schedule: FC Goa to begin Indian Super League 2023-24 against Hyderabad FC; Full match list
    Team Sportstar
  3. AC Milan sale dispute: Elliott files claim against Blue Skye
    Reuters
  4. FIBA Basketball World Cup: Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game
    AP
  5. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment