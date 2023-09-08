ENG vs NZ LIVE Score updates, 1st ODI: Malan, Brook open for England vs New Zealand

Follow all the updates from the first ODI between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard.

FULL SCORECARD - ENGLAND VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST ODI

TOSS: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

England XI: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Squads England squad Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson New Zealand squad Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE STREAMING

The second T20I between England and New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and website from 5:00 PM IST on Friday, September 9.