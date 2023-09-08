MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes hits fifty in first ODI match since reversing retirement

Stokes, named in England’s provisional squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, is featuring in his first ODI since July 19, 2022.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 19:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE
infoIcon

Ben Stokes | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE

England batter Ben Stokes struck a half-century in his first One-Day International (ODI) since reversing his retirement from the format during the first ODI against New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.

Walking in at number four with England 80 for two after being sent into bat, Stokes steadied the innings with a watchful knock while captain Jos Buttler hit a quickfire 48-ball half-century.

Stokes then reached his fifty off 67 deliveries by launching Rachin Ravindra for a six before falling two balls later.

Stokes, named in England’s provisional squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, is featuring in his first ODI since July 19, 2022 against South Africa.

The England Test captain quit ODIs last year stating playing in all three formats was “unsustainable”. The maverick all-rounder who was illustrious in England’s ODI World Cup win in 2019 over the Kiwis was requested to reverse his retirement by the England management. England national selector Luke Wright said the all-rounder’s return will add to the team’s “match-winning ability”.

Stokes has amassed nearly 3000 runs in the format from 106 matches with three centuries and 22 fifties. The 32-year-old has also picked up 74 wickets at an average of 42.39.

