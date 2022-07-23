Cricket

England demolishes South Africa by 118 runs, takes ODI series to decider

England skittled out South Africa for 83 to win the rain-affected second ODI by 118 runs on Friday and send the three-match series to a decider.

MANCHESTER, England 23 July, 2022
England skittled out South Africa for 83 to win the rain-affected second one-day international by 118 runs on Friday and send their three-match series to a decider.

The start of the match at Old Trafford was delayed for almost four hours, meaning it was reduced to 29 overs per side and England scrambled to post a total of 201 after being put into bat.

A strong bowling performance immediately put South Africa on the back foot, with the tourists reduced to 6-4 after four overs as Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram were all out for ducks.

The spin of Adil Rashid (3-29) and Moeen Ali (2-22) finished off the South Africans in just 20.4 overs.

The only real resistance came from Heinrich Klassen, who hit 33 before being stumped by Jos Buttler — soon after England’s wicketkeeper-captain showed brilliant reactions to run out Markram with a close-range throw.

The final ODI will take place in Leeds on Sunday. South Africa won the first match by 62 runs at Durham on Tuesday, when England allrounder Ben Stokes made his final ODI appearance.

At Old Trafford, England stumbled to 72-5 then recovered thanks to big hitting from Liam Livingstone (38 off 26 balls) and Sam Curran (35 off 18).

Dwaine Pretorius had a career-best 4-36 after replacing allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who was out for concussion. Pretorius claimed the wickets of Phil Salt (17), Joe Root (1) and Jonny Bairstow (28) in a seven-ball spell as England fell to 62-4. Ali (6) then went cheaply, too, to plunge the hosts into more trouble.

After Buttler’s 19 off 27 balls, Livingstone went on the attack and hit three straight sixes at the start of one over by Anrich Nortje to get England back into the game.

Curran’s hitting was even more brutal, smashing two fours and three sixes, while David Willey weighed in with a run-a-ball 21.

England was dismissed with five balls left in the innings.

