ENG v WI 4th T20I: Jones, Knight star as England takes 4-0 lead

In a painful return to international cricket, Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies has lost its fourth straight game against England by 44 runs at Derby on Monday.

England’s wicketkeeper Amy Jones’ 37-ball 55 laced with five boundaries and two sixes guided it to a match-winning total while skipper Knight played second-fiddle with a stable 42.

Batting first in the dead rubber, England found itself in a spot of bother when Tammy Beaumont was dismissed early. Skipper Knight and Amy Jones then found themselves in a 65-run partnership. Jones relished the new role down the order post her opening stint at the T20 World Cup earlier in the year and settled into a solid fifty.

West Indies, which had earlier lost the series, brought in as many as three changes into the side but to no avail as it was set the highest chase of the series. Late striking from Katherine Brunt down the order (25 off 17) powered England to 166 for 6.

In a chase that faltered from the start, England’s spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn trampled the Windies top-order. With 67 runs on the board, West Indies had half the batters back in the pavilion before Chedean Nation kept the visitor narrowly in the game.

In a similar script of the first three encounters, West Indies failed to step on the pedal when needed and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The side now heads into the final T20 on Wednesday to save itself from a series whitewash.