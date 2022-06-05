Cricket ENG vs NZ live score, 1st Test, Day 4: All set for a nail-biting finish at Lord's England vs New Zealand, 1st Test. Day 4: Get the live score updates, commentary and highlights from the fourth day of the first Test at Lord's. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 June, 2022 15:02 IST Joe Root, batting on 77, will be key to England's chances of reaching its target on day five. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 June, 2022 15:02 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test match between England and New Zealand. REPORT - ENG v NZ, 1st Test, Day 3 SQUADSEngland: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson.New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Cam Fletcher, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel.