Eng vs Aus 1st T20: England edges past Australia in thrilling last-ball finish

Tom Curran defended 15 off six balls as England beat Australia by two runs in a last-ball thriller to go 1-0 up at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

"Tom Curran has carried on from a brilliant winter in New Zealand and South Africa where he led the attack with Chris Jordan. He was really calm in the last two overs. We always show faith in the guys coming in at seven and eight with the bat," said Morgan about Curran's probing bowling at the death.

Australia was comfortably placed at 124-1 chasing 163, with openers David Warner (58) and skipper Aaron Finch (46) getting the side off to a sound start.

But Australia, playing its first competitive match since March, lost four wickets for nine runs to slump to defeat.

"We knew England would come back hard. They executed it really well. We struggled to find a boundary in that 12-18 over phase but the boys will keep learning from this. If you can separate the gameplan and the execution, we were okay, but we just needed to find a match-winning contribution," said Finch.

Earlier, England, sent into bat, was restricted to 162-7, with only Dawid Malan (66) and Jos Buttler (44) making significant contributions.

Australia's Kane Richardson took 2-13 from three overs and Glenn Maxwell 2-14 from his three.