England team to travel with chef on tour of India

England will tour India for a five-match Test series starting this month, in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between the two heavyweights of world cricket.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 23:32 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ben Stokes of England during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between England and Pakistan at Eden Gardens on November 11, 2023, in Kolkata, India.
Ben Stokes of England during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between England and Pakistan at Eden Gardens on November 11, 2023, in Kolkata, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben Stokes of England during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between England and Pakistan at Eden Gardens on November 11, 2023, in Kolkata, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Firming up its off-field plans, England’s cricket team has decided to travel with the famous football club Manchester United’s chef on the upcoming tour of India, in order to ensure nutritious food for players who love the spicy stuff.



Chef Omar Meziane in the past travelled with the team to Pakistan in December 2022 when Ben Stokes’ side whitewashed the home team.

“England will take their own chef on tour to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the seven-week trip. The chef will join the squad in Hyderabad before the first Test on January 25 in an attempt to keep on top of the players’ nutrition,”  The Telegraph said in a report.

ALSO READ: Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener ODI against Zimbabwe

England will start its series in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

England last won a Test series in India in 2012.

In its most recent tour of the country in 2021, England started with a win in the first Test in Chennai but lost the next three.

With skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum in charge, the English would hope to get better results this time and continue the pair’s unbeaten record.

During a busy summer last year, England fought back from behind to level the Ashes against Australia 2-2.

