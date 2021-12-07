England's Anderson out of first Ashes Test with calf strain

England has been dealt a blow on the eve of the first Ashes Test with paceman James Anderson ruled out of the match in Brisbane with a calf strain, cricket website The Cricketer reported on Tuesday.

Anderson, who trained on Monday, was expected to play in the Ashes opener at the Gabba on Wednesday, but will instead be replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes, the report said.

The England team was unable to provide immediate comment.

Holder Australia is looking to retain the urn for a second successive series, two years after the 2-2 draw in England.