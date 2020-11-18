England set for Pakistan tour in 2021 after 16 years

England will tour Pakistan for the first time in 16 years for two T20Is in October 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development on Wednesday.

England will arrive in Karachi on October 12 for the T20Is on October 14 and 15. Both the sides will depart for India on October 16 for the T20 World Cup.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20Is in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season.

“The full-strength England squad will arrive at the backend of our home series against New Zealand. We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in the 2021-22 season, with England returning for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season.

“The October 2021 T20Is will allow the leading England cricketers to access and examine the world-class arrangements we will put together, which will give them further encouragement and confidence to not only return in 2022-23 but also express their interest in the Pakistan Super League, which has grown to become one of the top leagues in the world."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: “It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s T20I squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and, as such, it represents a significant moment for both nations.

“As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with the PCB, and the ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans."