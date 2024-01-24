MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England names three spinners in XI for first Test against India

Mark Wood is the lone pacer while Jack Leach, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed will comprise the spin department in the first Test against India.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 13:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mark Wood is the lone pacer in England’s bowling attack for the opening Test in Hyderabad.
Mark Wood is the lone pacer in England’s bowling attack for the opening Test in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Mark Wood is the lone pacer in England’s bowling attack for the opening Test in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England named three specialist spinners in its playing XI in the opening Test of the five match series against India starting on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Mark Wood is the lone pacer while Jack Leach, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed will comprise the spin department. Hartley will be making his Test debut at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Joe Root is also a handy off-spinner while there is uncertainty over whether skipper Ben Stokes will take up bowling duties during the Test series.

Veteran pacer James Anderson will not be starting in what is his sixth tour of India.

READ | England’s Bashir out of India series opener due to visa row

England XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (Captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach

Related stories

Related Topics

Mark Wood /

Ben Stokes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 24
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2024: Zheng finds groove to down Kalinskaya, faces Yastremska in semifinals
    Reuters
  3. UEFA chief says European ban on Man City ‘right’
    AFP
  4. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana after AFCON exit
    Reuters
  5. Indonesia Masters: Kiran George enters second round, Prannoy exits
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shah Khawar takes over as interim chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
    AP
  2. Maxwell needs to hold up his end of bargain: McDonald
    PTI
  3. Suryakumar Yadav named ICC T20I Player of the Year for 2023
    PTI
  4. Rohit Sharma downplays Bazball, stresses on clarity ahead of IND vs ENG Test series opener
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in India squad for first two England Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 24
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2024: Zheng finds groove to down Kalinskaya, faces Yastremska in semifinals
    Reuters
  3. UEFA chief says European ban on Man City ‘right’
    AFP
  4. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana after AFCON exit
    Reuters
  5. Indonesia Masters: Kiran George enters second round, Prannoy exits
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment