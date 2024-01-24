England names three spinners in XI for first Test against India

England named three specialist spinners in its playing XI in the opening Test of the five match series against India starting on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Mark Wood is the lone pacer while Jack Leach, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed will comprise the spin department. Hartley will be making his Test debut at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Joe Root is also a handy off-spinner while there is uncertainty over whether skipper Ben Stokes will take up bowling duties during the Test series.

Veteran pacer James Anderson will not be starting in what is his sixth tour of India.

England XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (Captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach