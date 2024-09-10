PAK vs ENG: Stokes back as captain in England’s 17-member squad for three-match Test tour of Pakistan

England on Tuesday named a 17-member squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan set to be played in October.
Ben Stokes will be back as captain while he still continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka.
Spinners Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach returned to the Test line-up while uncapped players Brydon Carse and Jordan Cox were included.
Eight players from the squad – Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Stokes – return to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.
The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later this week.
England squad:
