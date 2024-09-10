MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG: Stokes back as captain in England’s 17-member squad for three-match Test tour of Pakistan

The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later this week.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 19:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes will be back as captain while he still continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka.
FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes will be back as captain while he still continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes will be back as captain while he still continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England on Tuesday named a 17-member squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan set to be played in October.

Ben Stokes will be back as captain while he still continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka.

Spinners Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach returned to the Test line-up while uncapped players Brydon Carse and Jordan Cox were included.

Eight players from the squad – Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Stokes – return to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.

The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later this week.

England squad:
Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

