PAK vs ENG: Stokes back as captain in England’s 17-member squad for three-match Test tour of Pakistan

England on Tuesday named a 17-member squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan set to be played in October.

Ben Stokes will be back as captain while he still continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka.

Spinners Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach returned to the Test line-up while uncapped players Brydon Carse and Jordan Cox were included.

Eight players from the squad – Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Stokes – return to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.

The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later this week.