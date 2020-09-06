England vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Finch and Co. aim to draw level in Southampton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second T20I between England and Australia at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

With 39 needed off 36 balls with nine wickets in hand and two set batsmen at the crease, it should have been a cakewalk for Australia. Except, the visitor let the advantage slip away in spectacular fashion and is now forced to play 'catch up' heading into the second T20I against host England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While both sides will want improvement in their middle orders, Australia, in particular, will want new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to shore up their performances. The duo looked rusty - understandably so - and were all over the place in the Powerplay. Conversely, Eoin Morgan will be mighty pleased with how Jofra Archer and Mark Wood applied the choke with raw pace before Chris Jordan and Tom Curran finished things off at the death.

Needless to say, we are in for yet another cracking game of T20 between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked T20 sides. The forecast is for a dry, bright day in Southampton.

Australia looking to give the players enough game time, says Cummins

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins has said that the team is willing to give all-rounder Marcus Stoinis a longer run to help him evolve as a finisher in the mould of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“Incredibly consistent” Malan delivers every single time in T20, says Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has praised top-order batsman Dawid Malan for his “incredible” consistency in T20 cricket, saying the left-hander delivers every time he comes out to bat.

Ian Bell to retire from professional cricket at the end of season

Former England batsman Ian Bell, who was part of five Ashes-winning teams, will retire at the end of the domestic season.

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

What: Australia tour of England, 2020

Where: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date: September 4

Time: 6:45 PM IST

(The match will be aired on Sony Network and live streaming will be available on SonyLiv App)