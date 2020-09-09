Cricket Cricket Jason Roy added to England’s ODI squad, Malan in reserve list The explosive opener missed the recent T20 series against Pakistan and Australia with the injury he sustained in training. PTI Manchester 09 September, 2020 16:46 IST Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI squad for the series against Australia. - Getty Images PTI Manchester 09 September, 2020 16:46 IST Jason Roy was added to England’s squad on Wednesday for the upcoming one-day international series against Australia after recovering from a side strain.The explosive opener missed the recent T20 series against Pakistan and Australia with the injury he sustained in training.Dawid Malan was promoted to the reserve list on the day he rose to No. 1 on the Twenty20 player international rankings after scoring 66, 44 and 21 against Australia in the series England won 2-1. That took his career average to 48.71 and his overall strike-rate to 146.66.READ: Dawid Malan displaces Babar Azam from top spot in T20IsThe ODI series against Australia starts Friday in Manchester. They are the first ODI matches between the countries since England won the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year. England Squad:Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.Reserves: Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos