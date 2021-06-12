Henry, Wagner strike as New Zealand eyes England series win

Matt Henry took three top-order wickets to leave New Zealand on the brink of a series-clinching win as England's batsmen failed miserably in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England, on a good batting pitch, was 122-9 in its second innings at stumps on the third day -- just 37 runs ahead of New Zealand with one wicket standing and two days left to play.

Even so, that still represented a recovery from an even more embarrassing 76-7.

Henry, one of an exceptional six changes to the New Zealand side that drew the first Test at Lord's, took the first three wickets to fall en route to fine figures of 3-36 in 12 overs.

New Zealand is eyeing only a third series win in England after its 1986 and 1999 triumphs -- an ideal way to prepare for its appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India in Southampton.

England is facing a first series loss on home soil in seven years since a 2014 reverse against Sri Lanka.

Its slim hopes of setting a challenging target rest with tailenders Olly Stone (15 not out) and James Anderson (nought not out), whose England record 162nd Test is unlikely to be one the pace great remembers fondly.

Early stutter

Henry struck with just the second ball of England's innings when opener Rory Burns, who made 81 the first time around, was well caught in the slips for a duck by stand-in skipper Tom Latham.

New Zealand's close-catching, far superior to England's this series, also accounted for Dom Sibley (10), well-taken in the cordon by Daryl Mitchell off Henry.

Specialist batsmen Zak Crawley made 10 and Ollie Pope 23 as their run of low scores continued.

Dan Lawrence, who top-scored with 81 not out in England's first innings, was powerless to prevent further collapse as he went for a duck, caught off left-arm quick Neil Wagner (3-18) by diving wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.

New batsman James Bracey avoided a third successive nought in Test cricket but could only manage eight before he played on trying to sweep left-arm spinner, Ajaz Patel.

Patel was well used by Latham, deputising as skipper for the injured Kane Williamson. The spinner then captured the prized wicket of Joe Root for 11 when the England captain was caught behind off an edge

Humiliating collapse

England was now 76-7, still nine runs behind.

The slump was all the more humiliating as New Zealand had rested key seamer Tim Southee, with Patel and Blundell only playing after Mitchell Santner (cut finger) and BJ Watling (sore back) were injured.

Earlier, Broad took an impressive 4-48 in 23.1 overs but New Zealand, still made 388 to lead by 85 runs on the first innings.

Ross Taylor hit 80 -- the third score in the 80s in the innings -- after New Zealand resumed on 229-3, a deficit of 74.