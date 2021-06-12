ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: New Zealand looks to dominate England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 3 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Devon Conway and Will Young scored half-centuries as New Zealand finished the second day on 229-3, 74 runs behind England's first innings score in the second and final Test against at Edgbaston on Friday.

Left-handed batsman Conway, fresh from his brilliant double hundred on debut at Lord's in the opening test, smashed 12 boundaries for his 80 and alongside Young added 122 runs for the second wicket.

Young showed incredible patience for his 82 off 204 balls before he became Dan Lawrence's maiden test wicket in the final over of the day. The tourist finished the day with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 46 at the other end.

TOSS: Joe Root won the toss and England decided to bat first.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson