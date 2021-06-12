Chris Woakes returns to England T20 squad for Sri Lanka series

Chris Woakes was recalled to England's Twenty20 squad for the first time in almost six years on Saturday after being included in a 16-man party for this month's three-match series at home to Sri Lanka.

The Warwickshire all-rounder now has the chance to press his case for involvement in October's T20 World Cup.

Although Woakes has been a key member of England's 50-over World Cup-winning side, he has played only eight T20Is and has not appeared in the shortest format since November 2015.

But the 32-year-old Woakes's appearance in the recent Indian Premier League suggested he still had T20 ambitions, with a delayed T20 World Cup and Ed Smith's exit as national selector seemingly bolstering his chances.

Woakes will certainly be keen to impress as he has not played for England in any format since September, a combination of Covid-19 restrictions and team management's controversial rest and rotation policy keeping him on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Woakes's fellow World Cup winners Ben Stokes (broken finger) and Jofra Archer (elbow) remain unavailable through injury, with Reece Topley's side strain leading to a recall for his fellow left-arm paceman David Willey.

"With several high-profile players missing through injury, it allows me to look at some of our experienced players who have not featured at this level for some time," said England coach Chris Silverwood, now in charge of selection.

"The likes of Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is exciting and shows the depth of squad we have available.

"With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continuing to progress on the field."

The Sri Lanka series starts in Cardiff on June 23.