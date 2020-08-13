England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Pakistan aims to level series

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

A possible exciting clash awaits us in the second England-Pakistan Test after the thriller last week. Yasir Shah and the rest of the Pakistan bowlers will be wiser after that first Test and may have a plan up their sleeve when faced with a counterattacking partnership.

Pakistan had England on the ropes on the fourth day, before Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes turned it around for England.

The wagon moves to Southampton now, after three back-to-back Tests at Old Trafford. What's the weather going to be like? "Thundery showers and a gentle breeze," says BBC, with a maximum of 26 degrees celcius and a minimum of 19 degrees.

Here's the preview of the contest.

SQUADS

England: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.