ENG v PAK LIVE score, 3rd T20I: England takes on Pakistan in Cardiff, start delayed due to rain

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan being played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Updated : May 28, 2024 23:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England players during a training session ahead of the 3rd T20I game against Pakistan in Cardiff.
England players during a training session ahead of the 3rd T20I game against Pakistan in Cardiff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England players during a training session ahead of the 3rd T20I game against Pakistan in Cardiff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England takes on Pakistan in the third T20I game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. After the first match was washed out, the host won the second game by 23 runs, and currently lead the series 1-0.

The start of the game is delayed due to rain and the latest updates will be given in some time.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan start?

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan will start at 11:00 PM IST on May 28, Tuesday.

Where to watch the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan can be watched on the Sony Sports Network in India.

The match can also be live streamed on Sony Liv and Fancode app .

