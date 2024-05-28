MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20: Why is start of England vs Pakistan delayed?

The third T20 match between England and Pakistan at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff suffered a sudden delay before its start due to bad weather.

Published : May 28, 2024 22:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England trains ahead of the 3rd T20 at Sophia Gardens on May 27, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.
England trains ahead of the 3rd T20 at Sophia Gardens on May 27, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England trains ahead of the 3rd T20 at Sophia Gardens on May 27, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third T20 match between England and Pakistan at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff suffered a sudden delay before its start due to bad weather.

This series, which concludes at The Oval in London on Thursday, is serving as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, with reigning champions England starting their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

England leads the series 1-0, following a 23-run at Edgbaston three days ago. The first match of the series was already a washout and the third match runs the risk of becoming another casualty of bad weather.

“Things you don’t want to see...,” the England Cricket posted on X (formerly called Twitter) with a video of covers being drawn over the ground.

The Three Lions are without their captain Jos Buttler, who left the camp due to personal reasons, with Moeen Ali replacing him in the squad.

