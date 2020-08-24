England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE: Tough test ahead for Azhar Ali & Co.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What's the weather going to be like today? "Heavy and thundery showers will ease slightly into the afternoon, with a few brighter spells emerging, along with variable cloud," predicts the BBC. Meaning there will be interruptions in play.

Azhar Ali played a captain's knock on Day Three, but he will like to do it again today to help his side avoid a timid surrender. The big question is: can the top-order shine? Early wickets late on Day One and then early yesterday put paid to Pakistan's hopes of compiling a big total. Pakistan will want to put up a better performance with the bat.

And what's in it for England besides a victory bid? James Anderson's landmark. He needs two more wickets to get to the 600 mark. Three catches were dropped off his bowling in a span of 10 minutes last evening, but despite that, he registered a five-wicket haul. He'll be a happy man if he gets another three or four wickets today.

Here's the report of all the action from Day Three.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.