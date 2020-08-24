Cricket Cricket England vs Pakistan: Anderson takes five as host forces follow-on Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan stitched together a 138-run partnership but James Anderson ensured the visitor was bowled out for 273 in its first innings. Reuters Southampton 24 August, 2020 03:18 IST England's James Anderson celebrates Pakistan's Asad Shafiq's wicket on the third day of the final Test match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. - Reuters Reuters Southampton 24 August, 2020 03:18 IST James Anderson claimed his fifth wicket as England enforced the follow-on against Pakistan on the third day of the final Test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, despite a battling century by visiting skipper Azhar Ali.Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to ensure the visitor was bowled out for 273 in its first innings to keep England firmly in the driver's seat in Southampton.Rizwan was dismissed after tea off a Chris Woakes delivery with Jos Buttler pulling off a diving catch to his left. His departure exposed Pakistan's tail as England ruthlessly pressed home its advantage despite Ali reaching his 17th test century.Stuart Broad claimed his first wicket of the Test when he had Yasir Shah caught by Joe Root at second slip on 20 and struck again to dismiss Shaheen Shah Afridi for three, with Buttler taking another spectacular catch behind the stumps.As it happenedMohammad Abbas was next to depart after being run out on one following a comical mix-up with Ali, who was attempting to retain the strike.Anderson (five for 56), who had claimed his fourth wicket of the innings in the opening session, completed his 29th five-for in tests when he enticed Naseem Shah (0) to edge to Dom Sibley at third slip to wrap up the Pakistan innings.Play was stopped due to bad light before Pakistan could bat again, with the visitor trailing by 310 runs.Anderson, England's highest test wicket-taker, is now two wickets away from becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 Test dismissals.ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH mentor Laxman hopes middle order comes good Only spin bowlers Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have more dismissals in the game's longest format.Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden century into a double ton and shared a record-breaking 359-run partnership with Buttler (152) as England declared its first innings on 583-8 on Saturday.England, which holds a 1-0 lead, is edging towards its first Test series win over Pakistan since 2010.The host won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos