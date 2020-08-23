More Sports More Sports Sports calendar (August 24-30): CPL 2020, ENG v PAK, birthdays, On This Day and more Presenting all the upcoming events in sports, from CPL 2020 to ENG v PAK, in the coming week, alongside famous birthdays and major OTD events. Team Sportstar Kolkata 23 August, 2020 22:17 IST Dwayne Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders. - Getty Images / File Photo Team Sportstar Kolkata 23 August, 2020 22:17 IST Cricket21-25: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl [3.30 PM]24: CPL 2020 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks [3.00 AM]25: CPL 2020 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents [7.30 PM]26: CPL 2020 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors [3.00 AM]26: CPL 2020 - St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders [7.30 PM]27: CPL 2020 - Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs [3.00 AM]27: CPL 2020 - St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots [7.30 PM]28: CPL 2020 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders [3.00 AM]28: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20, Old Trafford [10.30 PM]29: CPL 2020 - Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders [7.30 PM]30: CPL 2020 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs [3.00 AM]30: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20, Old Trafford [6.30 PM]30: CPL 2020 - Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks [7.30 PM]31: CPL 2020 - Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors [3:00 AM]Tennis20-28: Western and Southern OpenGolf27-30: US PGA Tour Championship, East Lake, AtlantaFormula 128-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-FrancorchampsOn This DayAugust 24, 1971 - India's first Test win in EnglandAugust 24, 2018 - French Open bans Serena Williams' black Nike catsuit from future tournaments citing 'respect for the game and the place'August 25, 2019 - Ben Stokes leads England to its biggest winning chase, with No. 11 for company, in Headingley.August 25, 2019 - Jasprit Bumrah takes 5 for 7 to decimate West Indies for 100 and hand India its biggest away win in terms of runs.READ | Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian Grand Prix August 26, 2016 - San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick kneels in protest during the US national anthem at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium while playing against the San Diego Chargers, objecting to racial injustice and police brutality in the US.August 26, 2018 - Boxing match between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul ends in a draw in Manchester, England.August 28, 2010 - The ongoing Lord's Test comes under investigation over spot-fixing allegations.August 28, 1992 - Muttiah Muralitharan's Test debutAugust 29, 1882 - A mock obituary of English cricket appears in the Sporting Times and the Ashes are born (I remember we have a copy)August 29, 2009 - Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut for Real Madrid, scoring a penalty in its 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruña.BirthdaysAugust 26 - James HardenAugust 27 - Don BradmanAugust 28 - Lasith MalingaAugust 29 - Dhyan Chand (National Sports Day)August 30 - S. Badrinath(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.