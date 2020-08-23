Sports calendar (August 24-30): CPL 2020, ENG v PAK, birthdays, On This Day and more

Cricket



21-25: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl [3.30 PM]

24: CPL 2020 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks [3.00 AM]

25: CPL 2020 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents [7.30 PM]

26: CPL 2020 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors [3.00 AM]

26: CPL 2020 - St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders [7.30 PM]

27: CPL 2020 - Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs [3.00 AM]

27: CPL 2020 - St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots [7.30 PM]

28: CPL 2020 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders [3.00 AM]

28: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20, Old Trafford [10.30 PM]

29: CPL 2020 - Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders [7.30 PM]

30: CPL 2020 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs [3.00 AM]

30: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20, Old Trafford [6.30 PM]

30: CPL 2020 - Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks [7.30 PM]

31: CPL 2020 - Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors [3:00 AM]



Tennis



20-28: Western and Southern Open



Golf



27-30: US PGA Tour Championship, East Lake, Atlanta



Formula 1



28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps



On This Day



August 24, 1971 - India's first Test win in England

August 24, 2018 - French Open bans Serena Williams' black Nike catsuit from future tournaments citing 'respect for the game and the place'

August 25, 2019 - Ben Stokes leads England to its biggest winning chase, with No. 11 for company, in Headingley.

August 25, 2019 - Jasprit Bumrah takes 5 for 7 to decimate West Indies for 100 and hand India its biggest away win in terms of runs.



August 26, 2016 - San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick kneels in protest during the US national anthem at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium while playing against the San Diego Chargers, objecting to racial injustice and police brutality in the US.

August 26, 2018 - Boxing match between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul ends in a draw in Manchester, England.

August 28, 2010 - The ongoing Lord's Test comes under investigation over spot-fixing allegations.

August 28, 1992 - Muttiah Muralitharan's Test debut

August 29, 1882 - A mock obituary of English cricket appears in the Sporting Times and the Ashes are born (I remember we have a copy)

August 29, 2009 - Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut for Real Madrid, scoring a penalty in its 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruña.



Birthdays



August 26 - James Harden

August 27 - Don Bradman

August 28 - Lasith Malinga

August 29 - Dhyan Chand (National Sports Day)

August 30 - S. Badrinath



(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time)