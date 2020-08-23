Motorsport Motorsport Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian Grand Prix Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory. Reuters 23 August, 2020 19:19 IST Red Bull KTM Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira celebrates his win on the podium. - REUTERS Reuters 23 August, 2020 19:19 IST KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and pole-sitter Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory for the KTM Tech3 team.Earlier, Vinales was approaching turn one at around 140 mph when he was forced to jump off his Yamaha due to a brake failure with the bike crashing into the air wall and bursting into flames. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos