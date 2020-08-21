Motorsport Motorsport F1 team Williams bought by US-based investment firm The team, bought by investment firm Dorilton Capital, will continue to race under the Williams name and remain at its English base in Oxfordshire. PTI Grove (England) 21 August, 2020 16:02 IST Williams have been bought by Dorilton Capital - Getty Images PTI Grove (England) 21 August, 2020 16:02 IST Williams has been bought by an American-based investment firm after being put up for sale in May, the British team said on Friday.The team will continue to race under the Williams name and remain at its English base in Oxfordshire.Williams has won seven drivers’ championships and nine constructors’ titles since entering the F1 grid in 1977.READ| Ferrari, McLaren and Williams sign new F1 agreement However, the last of those came with Jacques Villeneuve behind the wheel in 1997 and it is hoped fresh investment from Dorilton Capital can get the team back toward the front of the grid.“This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family-owned team, but we know it is in good hands,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams, whose father, Frank, founded the team.“The sale ensures the team’s survival but most importantly will provide a path to success.”The announcement of the purchase comes in the week all 10 teams in F1 signed up to the new Concorde Agreement governing the sport, which has been designed to ensure a more level-playing field in the future. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos