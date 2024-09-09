MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka records fourth win in England in Tests

Sri Lanka chased a target of 219, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka, also recording the highest successful chase by an Asian team in England in the longer format.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 18:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka.
Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka recorded only its fourth win in England in Test matches in the third Test played at Kennington Oval in London on Monday.

Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka, also recording the highest successful chase by an Asian team in England in the longer format.

The last time Island nation chased down a 200-plus total in an away game was against South Africa in 2019 at Durban, where Sri Lanka completed the target of 304 runs.

England though won the three-match series 2-1.

List of Sri Lanka’s Test wins in England

1) by 10 wickets - The Oval, 1998

2) by 134 runs - Trent Bridge, 2006

3) by 100 runs - Headingley, 2014

4) by 8 wickets - The Oval, 2024

Related Topics

England /

Sri Lanka

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

