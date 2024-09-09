ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka records fourth win in England in Tests

Sri Lanka recorded only its fourth win in England in Test matches in the third Test played at Kennington Oval in London on Monday.
Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka, also recording the highest successful chase by an Asian team in England in the longer format.
The last time Island nation chased down a 200-plus total in an away game was against South Africa in 2019 at Durban, where Sri Lanka completed the target of 304 runs.
England though won the three-match series 2-1.
List of Sri Lanka’s Test wins in England
1) by 10 wickets - The Oval, 1998
2) by 134 runs - Trent Bridge, 2006
3) by 100 runs - Headingley, 2014
4) by 8 wickets - The Oval, 2024
