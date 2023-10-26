England vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023: Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide SL to eight-wicket win over ENG

- October 26, 2023 19:38World Cup Points Table after ENG vs SL
- October 26, 2023 19:23Sri Lanka beats England by 8 wickets
Sri Lanka’s winning run against England goes up to five games in World Cups. It was a clinical win from the Lankans today. It started with the ball as Lahiru Kumara picked three wickets. With support from Angelo Mathews and Kushan Rajitha, Sri Lanka bowled out England for 156. Its start with the bat was a bit shaky. Kusal Perera and skipper Kusal Mendis departed with the team’s total on 23. But the window of hope provided to England was closed promptly by the 137-run association between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Pathum Nissanka. Both slammed fifties to get Sri Lanka its second win of the tournament.
As for England, the less said the better. Its World Cup defence which started with a loss exactly three weeks back is in tatters and nearly over. It has been one batting collapse after another for the side and today’s performance was symptomatic of the problems that have plagued England so far in the tournament.
That’s it from our side. Thanks for tuning in today. You can stay tuned to Sportstar for all the live news and updates from the World Cup.
- October 26, 2023 19:15SL 160/2 in 25.4 overs
Rashid to Nissanka, two runs. Nissanka goes for a slog on the on side. The fielder is in the ring but the ball lands a couple of metres inside the boundary. SIX! He gets a clean connection this time. Steps out and parks it over long on.
SRI LANKA WINS BY 8 WICKETS
- October 26, 2023 19:10SL 152/2 in 25 overs
Woakes to Nissanka, one run with a punch to deep point. Sadeera cuts to deep cover for another run. Three more singles and a wide make it six from the over.
- October 26, 2023 19:094SL 146/2 in 24 overs
Moeen Ali to bowl his third. FOUR! Another sublime inside out shot. This time from Sadeera. FOUR again! This time with a reverse sweep. 11 runs from it in total.
- October 26, 2023 19:0450SL 135/2 in 23 overs
Woakes to Sadeera, picks a single to square leg to bring up his fifty. Nissanka follows it up with a single to fine leg. FOUR! A slow full toss and Sadeera pounces on it in a flash. Flicks it square leg.
- October 26, 2023 19:00SL 129/2 in 22 overs
Ali to Sadeera, picks two off the first delivery with a cut to deep point region. Three more singles in the over makes it five runs from the over.
- October 26, 2023 18:574SL 124/2 in 21 overs
Livingstone to Nissanka, slog sweeps to deep square leg on the third delivery for one run. Sadeera goes for a lofted drive, miscues it but sees the ball land well short of an onrushing long off. FOUR from Nissanka to finish the over. That is also the 100 run partnership between Nissanka and Samarawickrama.
- October 26, 2023 18:54SL 118/2 in 20 overs
Moeen Ali for his first over. Five from the over. Sadeera tries to dance down the wicket on the final delivery but is struck on the pad.
- October 26, 2023 18:54SL 113/2 in 19 overs
Just three runs from Liam Livingstone’s second over.
- October 26, 2023 18:4550SL 110/2 in 18 overs
Wood to Nissanka, slashes wide of deep cover to collect two runs. FOUR! Nissanka gets to his half century with a brilliant drive past mid off. Defends the next one. Glances the fifth to fine leg for one run.
- October 26, 2023 18:414SL 103/2 in 17 overs
Liam Livingstone to bowl his first over. FOUR! Sadeera welcomes him with a late cut past backward point. A single off the next delivery brings up the 100 for Sri Lanka. Nissanka picks a single to point. Sadeera with a couple off a lofted drive over covers.
- October 26, 2023 18:334SL 95/2 in 16 overs
Wood to Nissanka, punches to deep cover for a single. Sadeera gets a delivery angling into him and he glances it to fine leg for a single. FOUR! Nissanka takes on Wood. Pummels the bouncer over mid wicket. Another bouncer from Wood. This one Nissanka lets it go to the keeper. Beaten! Nissanka looks to trickle it to third man, gets cramped close to his body and misses the shot. Another pull shot of the final delivery for two runs.
- October 26, 2023 18:326SL 87/2 in 15 overs
Rashid to bowl. SIX! Sadeera steps out, gets to the pitch of the ball and slogs it over cow corner. The last ball fetches two runs for Sadeera through deep point. 12 runs in the over.
- October 26, 2023 18:21SL 75/2 in 14 overs
Wood to Sadeera. Rises onto the batter and he can only get his bat in the way to prevent it from hitting his face. A top edge on the next as Sadeera tries a pull shot. Falls short of the fine leg fielder. Nissanka miscues his drive but gets in the gap which allows a single. Another bouncer for Sadeera. He fends at it and gets a glove. Seems to have hurt his hand there. He is okay to continue, though.
Nissanka defends the last two ball of the over.
- October 26, 2023 18:19SL72/2 in 13 overs
Rashid to continue, Samarawickrama faces. Dot ball, tries to scoop it on the on side but misses. Clips the second to fine leg. Nissanka taps to point and Sadeera wants a single. Sent back by his partner. Two more singles off the over.
- October 26, 2023 18:144SL 69/2 in 12 overs
Mark Wood is introduced. Samarawickrama smacks it past point for four on the first ball! All his deliveries were past 145k mark! Five runs from the over.
- October 26, 2023 18:104SL 64/2 in 11 overs
Rashid continues. Nissanka drives the full ball past the covers and it goes for four! Another great shot. Eight runs from the over.
- October 26, 2023 18:054SL 56/2 in 10 overs
Willey continues. He has been troubling the batters a lot in this spell. Sri Lanka batters making sure not to go too hard against him. Bouncer, Sadeera plays a pull, isn’t fully in control of the shot, but the ball goes towards backward square leg for four!
- October 26, 2023 18:026SL 51/2 in 9 overs
Adil Rashid is into the attack now. Nissanka comes down the track and slogs it over midwicket and the ball goes long way into the stands. Superb shot that. Fifty-up for Sri Lanka.
- October 26, 2023 17:56SL 43/2 in 8 overs
Willey for his fourth over. Plays and misses continues. Sri Lanka living on the edge. Nissanka and Samarawickrama dealing in singles here. Five off the over.
- October 26, 2023 17:524SL 38/2 in 7 overs
Woakes’ first ball jags back into the Nissanka and he gets a slight inside edge that saves him the LBW. Good length, Nissanka picks it over midwicket and gets a boundary! Follows it up with another four, this time past the extra covers! Fascinating phase of the game. Nine off the over.
- October 26, 2023 17:46WSL 29/2 in 6 overs
OUT! Another one gone, this time Kusal Mendis. Tries to pick the ball on the pads and flick it towards square leg but gets a leading edge and keeper Buttler takes a good high catch. Is there a twist in this game? Can England defend this total?
Kusal Mendis c Buttler b Willey 11(12)
Sadeera Samarawickrama gets off the mark with a beautiful cover drive on the first ball! Glorious frontfoot drive. Then takes a double towards the leg side. Six runs from the over and a wicket.
- October 26, 2023 17:42SL 23/1 in 5 overs
Woakes continues. Just a hint of swing from the new ball and England bowlers trying to make a game out of it. Just the two singles off the over.
- October 26, 2023 17:374SL 21/1 in 4 overs
Sri Lankan batters living dangerously here. Lots of plays and misses. Willey is baiting Mendis to play at those drivable deliveries. This time, length ball and Mendis upper cuts it over point and gets a four. Six from the over.
- October 26, 2023 17:34SL 15/1 in 3 overs
England creating chances here. Keeping itself in the game as long as possible. Nissanka finds the gap between midwicket and mid on and gets a double. Two runs off the over.
- October 26, 2023 17:28WSL 13/1 in 2 overs
Willey starts off by squaring up Perara and a half-hearted appeal by the English players for an LBW. Half-tracker and Perera pulls it towards deep backward square leg for four. OUT! Perera is gone. Perera tries to hit the good length ball at stumps towards leg side, but gets a leading edge instead straight to covers. An easy dismissal.
Kusal Perera c Stokes b Willey 4(5)
Mendis the new man in. Willey induces an edge on the first ball straight to first slip but the ball goes in between the fielder’s hands and for four!! England could have had two in two! But no.
- October 26, 2023 17:224SL 5/0 in 1 over
Chris Woakes with the new ball. Nissanka pushes the ball to extra covers. Down the leg wide and first run on the board for Sri Lanka. SHOT! A touch fuller on the middle stump and Nissanka plays a lovely on-drive for four! Woakes keeping the ball at the stumps and trying to bowl on the good lengths. Five runs off the over.
- October 26, 2023 17:21Back for the chase
England has come out to defend 157 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perara open the innings for Sri Lanka.
- October 26, 2023 16:52WENG 156/10 in 33.2 overs
OUT!! England is all out for 156! Theekshana removes Wood, who charges down the track, misses the ball and Kusul Mendis stumps him.
- October 26, 2023 16:484ENG 156/9 in 33 overs
Wood slashes Kumara’s wide outside off length delivery over point for four! And another! Cracking shot this time by Willey. Backfoot punches over covers! Nine runs off the over. England goes past 150-run mark.
- October 26, 2023 16:43WENG 147/9 in 32 overs
Theekshana mixing his variations well. Wait what has happened here? Rashid is run out at non-strikers’ end. Wide ball and Rashid was wondering out of the crease and keeper throws it directly at the non-strikers’ end. What a way to get out! England nine down now. Brilliant awareness.
- October 26, 2023 16:34WENG 144/8 in 31 overs
OUT! Ben Stokes is gone. Short ball by Lahiru and Stokes went for the pull but the ball goes straight to the deep midwicket fielder. England is eight down now and more importantly, Stokes is back in the hut.
Stokes c (sub)Hemantha b Lahiru Kumara 43(73)
Adil Rashid is the new batter in. Gets off the mark on the fourth ball with a single. Bouncer and Willey picks it towards square leg and the ball goes into the stands for a SIX!.
- October 26, 2023 16:32ENG 137/7 in 30 overs
Theekshana for his seventh over now. Tight bowling but Stokes and Willey are trying to take it deep. Not risking and dealing in singles. Four off the over.
- October 26, 2023 16:28ENG 133/7 in 29 overs
Lahiru Kumara is back. Sri Lankan pacers making sure Stokes doesn’t get room to free his arms. It seems like Stokes is going to launch himself soon.
- October 26, 2023 16:204ENG 130/7 in 28 overs
Rajitha round the wicket, back of the length and the ball jumps a touch higher than Willey expected and takes the top edge of his bat. Luckily for the left hander, the ball lands safely and the batters take a run. Length ball and Stokes smacks the ball past covers for four! Two dots to follow. Six runs off the over.
- October 26, 2023 16:16ENG 124/7 in 27 overs
Mathews keeps troubling Stokes. Doesn’t look Mathews is bowling after March 2020 in international cricket and England is the defending champion.... David Willey happy to defend anything thrown at him right now. All England want is Stokes to keep playing. Just a single in that over.
- October 26, 2023 16:06WENG 123/7 in 26 overs
Rajitha to Stokes, defends the first delivery. The third delivery is flicked to deep mid wicket for one run. Woakes drives through the mid off region but Theekshana makes a diving stop. Woakes is caught at point. The umpires have gone up to double check. Woakes’ square drive is straight in the direction of Samarawickrama but it is dying down on him. He dives to get his hands under it. The third umpire takes a long look at the replays and finally deems it to be OUT! England is seven down.
Chris Woakes c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 0 (4)
David Willey is the new batter. He defends the first delivery.
- October 26, 2023 15:59CENG 122/6 in 25 overs
Mathews to Stokes, a tap on the on side and the batters complete a single. Ali gets the second on his body line and he nudges it behind square for another single. Stokes punches down to long on for the third run of the over.
WICKET! MOEEN ALI IS CAUGHT AT POINT! He gets width and probably wants to guide it to third man for a single. Ends up offering a dolly to Kusal Perera.
Moeen Ali c Perera b Mathews 15 (15)
Chris Woakes joins Stokes. Defends his first two deliveries.
- October 26, 2023 15:55ENG 119/5 in 24 overs
Rajitha starts the next over with a wide. Ali is beaten on the next on. Wants to punch it but the ball wobbles a bit and goes past the edge. One run on the third. Ali drives well but a save from the cover fielder allows just one. Stokes runs down the final ball to third man for a single.
- October 26, 2023 15:504ENG 116/5 in 23 overs
Madushanka to Stokes. Defends the first ball on the off stump line. FOUR! Another run down the pitch from Stokes. This time he chips the ball over mid wicket in the circle and pockets four to his tally. Beaten! Stokes shuffles across the stumps and attempts to scoop it over fine leg but misses. FOUR more! Stokes is getting a move along. A half tracker from Madushanka and Stokes pulls it away. Eight runs in the over.
- October 26, 2023 15:48100ENG 108/5 in 22 overs
Dhananjaya de Silva for the first time today. FOUR! Ali gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it wide of deep cover. That’s the 100 for England. Stokes joins the party. He steps out on the third and slogs between deep mid wicket and long on. A single to finish.
- October 26, 2023 15:464ENG 98/5 in 21 overs
Dilshan Madushanka back for his second spell. A misifield from Kumara at mid off allows a couple to England. Another overthrow in the over and Ali comes back for a second run. FOUR off the final ball. Steps down and hits it wide of mid on.
- October 26, 2023 15:37ENG 89/5 in 20 overs
Theekshana to Ali, gets a single with a push to long on. Stokes tries a reverse sweep but misses and the entire SL team is up in appeal. The umpire raises his finger and Stokes has asked for a review. There is an inside edge, says the UltraEdge and Stokes survives.
- October 26, 2023 15:32ENG 88/5 in 19 overs
Moeen Ali facing Kumara, punches to deep cover for one run. A bouncer for Stokes. He attempts a pull shot but cannot connect. Jaffa! A nip-backer now. Stokes is nowhere near getting to the ball. DROPPED! A tough chance for Samarawickrama at point but that will go down as a drop. Stokes wants to go for a clip but closes the face too early. Samarawickrama dives full stretch to his right, catches the ball but sees it pop out. Two singles to end the eventful over.
- October 26, 2023 15:31ENG 85/5 in 18 overs
Theekshana bowls a maiden over. Stokes is content with just knocking the deliveries around. He is struck on the pad too but the ball pitching outside leg saves him.
- October 26, 2023 15:234ENG 85/5 in 17 overs
Kumara to Stokes, FOUR! Stokes pushes forward for a defence, gets an edge which races away to the third man boundary. Square drives the next to deep cover for one run. LIAM LIVINGSTONE HAS BEEN GIVEN LEG BEFORE. He misses a heave on the on side and the ball goes onto his back thigh. A straightforward decision. He takes a review. A futile attempt as the ball is hitting the bails. England in deep trouble.
Liam Livingstone lbw b Kumara 1 (6)
- October 26, 2023 15:21ENG 80/4 in 16 overs
Theekshana back for his fourth over. Just three singles from the over.
- October 26, 2023 15:13WENG 77/4 in 15 overs
Kumara continues. Buttler chips it in the air, falls just wide of the diving mid-on fielder and starts the over with a boundary! Stokes hasn’t been able to open his arms. He tries to force a drive on the backfoot but gets beaten. OUT! Buttler is gone. On the seventh stump, length ball, Buttler goes for a drive, gets the edge and the keeper takes a terrific diving catch.
Buttler c Kusal Mendis b Lahiru Kumara 8(6)
Liam Livingstone is the new man in. Drives the ball towards mid-off but it’s dot ball. Another successful over for Sri Lanka.
- October 26, 2023 15:06WENG 71/3 in 14 overs
Rajitha to Bairstow. WICKET! Bairstow is caught at mid on. He steps out in attempt to launch it over mid on. The bat turns in his hands, offering a simple catch to Dhananjaya de Silva.
Jonny Bairstow c de Silva b Rajitha 30 (31)
Jos Buttler walks in to bat. Starts with a straight drive but Rajitha stops it. Buttler clips the next to deep square leg for two. Reads the slower one and pushes it behind square for a single.
- October 26, 2023 15:02ENG 68/2 in 13 overs
Lahiru Kumara for the first time today. Pitches it on off stump and angles it away from Stokes who lets it go to the keeper. CHANCE! Stokes nearly splices the second delivery to short cover. Miscues the drive but the ball lands short of the fielder. Another mix up. Stokes wants to run the third ball to third man, but the backward point fielder makes a diving stop and Bairstow has to send Stokes back . Two runs on the fourth. Beaten on the final delivery. This pitches and moves away from Stokes. His drive is not in line of the ball and the ball flies past his edge.
- October 26, 2023 14:57ENG 66/2 in 12 overs
Kasun Rajitha back. Bairstow uses his wrists to work the first delivery over to deep square leg for one run. Stokes runs down the third delivery to third man for one run. Bairstow goes for an expansive drive but gets an inside edge. The batters run two before square fields it. Almost dragged on. Bairstow’s pull gets a thick edge and goes onto the pads. Just four from the over.
- October 26, 2023 14:53ENG 62/2 in 11 overs
Angelo Mathews for his third over. Bairstow gets off strike on the first ball. A DRS taken by Sri Lanka. Stokes is stuck in the crease and caught on the pads. The ball, though, looks like it pitched outside leg. The ball tracker shows it was miles outside leg and that’s a review wasted for Sri Lanka. Stokes drives the fifth to deep cover for a single. One run to end. Bairstow cuts hard at a short and wide delivery. The point fielder gets a hand which prevents a certain boundary.
- October 26, 2023 14:46ROENG 59/2 in 10 overs
Theekshana starts with a wide delivery. Bairstow punches to deep mid wicket for one. Root clips to fine leg and wants a single. Sent back by Bairstow. ROOT IS RUN OUT! That is a calamity for England. Root is sent back from mid way after his push to cover. He puts in a dive but cannot get in in time.
Joe Root run out (Mathews) 3 (10)
Ben Stokes is the new batter and he collects to leg byes to end the PowerPlay.
- October 26, 2023 14:42ENG 55/1 in 9 overs
Mathews to Bairstow, picks one run to cover. Root gets width on the fourth delivery but he is not able to beat the fielder at cover-point. Root taps the fifth in front of him and sets off for a single. Bairstow has to scramble home but the run is completed. Single to deep mid wicket on the final ball.
- October 26, 2023 14:38ENG 52/1 in 8 overs
Theekshana to Bairstow. After not being able to middle the first two, Bairstow clips the third angling down leg for a single. Root gets to the pitch and pushes to long on for a single. Bairstow with a single to mid on.
- October 26, 2023 14:30CENG 49/1 in 7 overs
Another change in bowling as Angelo Mathews marks his run up. Bairstow collects a single to deep cover. Beats Malan on the second delivery. SL has gone up for a review. Malan goes for a drive but is cramped for room. Mendis and Mathews are certain there is an edge. The pair is proven correct by UltraEdge and Mathews strikes. Malan is OUT!
Dawid Malan c Mendis b Mathews 28 (25)
The new batter in is Joe Root. Off the mark on the first delivery with a push to mid on. Bairstow drives through the vacant infield on the off side, two runs taken before deep cover fields it. A single to end the over.
- October 26, 2023 14:254ENG 44/0 in 6 overs
The England onslaught prompts the introduction of Maheesh Theekshana. Bairstow on strike. Gets him to play the wrong line on the first. Bairstow gets an edge to point, no run. The second is pushed back to Theekshana. Bairstow misses the cut on the third. Goes straight and this is fired in at 101 clicks. FOUR! Undoes all the hardwork with the width on the fourth delivery and Bairstow accepts the gift with a cut shot. Picks a single with a nudge to mid on. BEATEN! Malan goes for a drive and the ball passes from between his bat and pad. Misses the top of off by a whisker.
- October 26, 2023 14:214ENG 39/0 in 5 overs
Malan starts the next with a cover drive for FOUR. Full and wide from Madushanka and Malan makes the most of it. Pulled to the fine leg fence. Madushanka tries a bouncer and Malan gets into position in a flash and dispatches it to the boundary. A boundary to close the over. Another one pitched up and wide, and Malan lofts it over the infield.
- October 26, 2023 14:164ENG 27/0 in 4 overs
Rajitha to Malan. Two runs, clips it behind square from the off stump line. In the air, FOUR! Malan’s square cut hangs in the air, teases Nissanka at covers and goes wide for a boundary. Another boundary. This time Malan has much better control on his drive through covers. Picks a single to third man next. Bairstow ends the over with another FOUR. This one is pitched slightly back. Bairstow pushes forward and punches in through the gap between mid off and covers.
- October 26, 2023 14:114ENG 12/0 in 3 overs
Madushanka to Malan. FOUR RUNS! Overpitched and Malan drives it through extra covers. Beaten! Madushanka moves the ball away from Malan who offers a half-hearted push at it. Just misses edging it. Flicks the last delivery to deep square for one run.
- October 26, 2023 14:074ENG 7/0 in 2 overs
Kasun Rajitha from the other end. Bairstow defends the first delivery from outside off. Goes for a wild swing only to be beaten. FOUR! Gets room to free his arms and Bairstow cuts it past point.
- October 26, 2023 14:00ENG 3/0 in 1 over
Bairstow to face Madushanka. First ball coming up. Madushanka goes for an inswinging yorker right away. Bairstow gets his bat down in time. Goes between mid on and mid off. Three runs taken. Sri Lanka has a deliberation if that hit the pad first. They decide against a review but the replay shows it was pad first. Three reds on the ball tracker and the regret is evident as the camera pans onto to Kusal Mendis. Malan plays out five dot deliveries.
- October 26, 2023 13:59England openers
Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow dart to the centre square. Dilshan Madushanka at the top of his run up waits.
- October 26, 2023 13:55Time for national anthems
Players from both teams walk out to the middle. Sri Lanka’s national anthem first followed by England’s.
- October 26, 2023 13:49England vs Sri Lanka - Head-to-Head Record in ODIs
Matches played: 78
England won: 38
Sri Lanka won: 36
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last result: England won by 8 wickets (London, 2021)
- October 26, 2023 13:43Sri Lanka makes two changes
IN - Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Kumara
OUT - Dashun Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne
- October 26, 2023 13:40England makes three changes
IN - Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone
OUT - Reece Topley, Harry Brook Gus Atkinson
- October 26, 2023 13:38Playing XIs
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
- October 26, 2023 13:32TOSS - ENGLAND
England wins the toss and opts to bat.
Jos Buttler: Looks a good wicket, a little drier but we will look to put on the runs. We have been short of our best. We have world class players and we know we can play well. We have three changes. Woakes, Moeen and Livingstone come in.
Kusal Mendis: The pitch is good and we were looking to bat first. The last match we did well in all departments. We need to do well and start well with the ball today. Angelo Matthews has played a lot of cricket and hope he can contribute today. We have two changes. Angelo Matthews comes in along with Lahiru Kumara.
- October 26, 2023 13:27Pitch Report
Ravi Shastri: A little on the drier and slower side. But the ball should still come on to the bat.
Dinesh Karthik: The centre has a lot of grass. The area closer to the batter is clear. The bowlers will target the rough areas. It is going to be a challenge to bat on this surface.
- October 26, 2023 13:25Can England break the streak?
The last time the Three Lions defeated Sri Lanka in the World Cup was way back in 1999. The previous four encounters have been won by the Lankans. Can Jos Buttler’s men break the streak?
- October 26, 2023 13:08England vs Sri Lanka - Full list of results in World Cups
1983 - England beat Sri Lanka by 47 runs in Taunton
1983 - England beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in Leeds
1987 - England beat Sri Lanka by 108 runs in Peshawar
1987 - England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Pune
1992 - England beat Sri Lanka by 106 runs in Ballarat
1996 - Sri Lanka beat England by 5 wickets in Faisalabad
1999 - England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in London
2007 - Sri Lanka beat England by 2 runs in North Sound
2011 - Sri Lanka beat England by 10 wickets in Colombo
2015 - Sri Lanka beat England by 9 wickets in Wellington
2019 - Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs in Leeds
- October 26, 2023 13:02England vs Sri Lanka - Head-to-Head Record in World Cups
Matches played: 11
England: 6
Sri Lanka: 5
- October 26, 2023 12:59England vs Sri Lanka - Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Ben Stokes, Pathum Nissanka, Kusul Perera, Charith Asalanka
All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Wood, Kusun Rajitha, Adil Rashid
- October 26, 2023 12:54ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - Points Table
Here is how the points tally stands ahead of the England vs Sri Lanka game in Bengaluru:
- October 26, 2023 12:50Predicted Lineups
England - Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook/Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey/Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes/Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
- October 26, 2023 12:46LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.
What time will ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where can one watch ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 26, 2023 12:18Match preview
In the FIFA football World Cup, there are rungs of respectability for teams exiting the competition. You can suffer the ignominy of going out in the group stage, the round of 32, the round of 16; or you can have the tags of an honourable quarterfinalist, a worthy semifinalist or a deserved finalist attached to your name.
Cricket World Cup, in contrast, is a boom or bust tournament. The difference between teams finishing fourth and fifth is a semifinal place and a group-stage ouster. On Thursday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sri Lanka and England will clash with the singular aim keeping alive their hopes of the former.
Both Sri Lanka and England have lost three of their four matches thus far and sit seventh and eighth respectively in a 10-team World Cup. Keeping in mind the fact that they are yet to face table-topper India, neither can afford a loss.
England has to recover from a 229-run shellacking at the hands of South Africa. Its batting hasn’t clicked, skipper Jos Buttler has totalled less than 100 runs in four games and the bowling has been mauled by South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan alike. The feeling may well be that England can only go up from here, but it cannot take Sri Lanka lightly.
The island nation hasn’t lost to England in any of the four World Cup games since the turn of the millennium. Last week’s five-wicket victory over the Netherlands may not be ideal preparation for Sri Lanka, but it would have certainly banished the bad memories from three chastening defeats.
The last time England visited the Chinnaswamy for ODIs back in 2011, it lost a match after scoring 327 (Ireland) and tied a match by scoring 338. This World Cup, Sri Lanka has conceded 428 and 345-run totals. Another run fest looks likely and England would finally like to finish on the right side of it.
- N Sudarshan
