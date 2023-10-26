MagazineBuy Print

List of lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup

The record for the lowest total defended in a World Cup match belongs to Zimbabwe when it defended 134 runs against England in 1992.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 17:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England had defended 171 runs against South Africa in the 2011 World Cup.
England had defended 171 runs against South Africa in the 2011 World Cup. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

England had defended 171 runs against South Africa in the 2011 World Cup. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Over the 13 editions of the ODI World Cup, there have been multiple occassions of teams defending low totals.

While a two-digit score has never been defended, there have been 11 instances of teams getting finishing between 100 and 200 and still going on to win the match.

England would look to these instances and draw inspiration after getting bundled over for 156 runs against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The record for the lowest total defended in a World Cup match belongs to Zimbabwe when it defended 134 runs against England in the 1992 World Cup.

Here are the lowest totals defended in the World Cup:

Team Opposition Total defended Opposition score Year
Zimbabwe England 134 125 1992
England Pakistan 165 151 1979
Kenya West Indies 166 93 1996
England South Africa 171 165 2011
Canada Bangladesh 180 120 2003
India West Indies 183 140 1983
Pakistan Canada 184 138 2011
Bangladesh Scotland 185 163 1999

(The list includes innings where 50 or more overs were bowled)

