List of lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup

Over the 13 editions of the ODI World Cup, there have been multiple occassions of teams defending low totals.
While a two-digit score has never been defended, there have been 11 instances of teams getting finishing between 100 and 200 and still going on to win the match.
England would look to these instances and draw inspiration after getting bundled over for 156 runs against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
The record for the lowest total defended in a World Cup match belongs to Zimbabwe when it defended 134 runs against England in the 1992 World Cup.
Here are the lowest totals defended in the World Cup:
|Team
|Opposition
|Total defended
|Opposition score
|Year
|Zimbabwe
|England
|134
|125
|1992
|England
|Pakistan
|165
|151
|1979
|Kenya
|West Indies
|166
|93
|1996
|England
|South Africa
|171
|165
|2011
|Canada
|Bangladesh
|180
|120
|2003
|India
|West Indies
|183
|140
|1983
|Pakistan
|Canada
|184
|138
|2011
|Bangladesh
|Scotland
|185
|163
|1999
(The list includes innings where 50 or more overs were bowled)
