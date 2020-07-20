England vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 5 updates: England leads West Indies by 219 runs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day five of the second Test match between England and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

#SalivaBan breach

Broad proves effective for England

Conversion issues for the Windies



With England looking in control, what can West Indies do to salvage a draw? @ayan_acharya13 and @AshwinAchal find out in their review of Day 04 of the #ENGvWI #ManchesterTest. pic.twitter.com/31nrUiJ684 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 20, 2020

- Meanwhile, catch the highlights of Day 4

- All three results are possible but when will England declare remains to be seen. A win for England will keep the series alive, a draw means West Indies retains the Wisden Trophy and if Holder and company chase down the target, history will be scripted in Manchester.

- Good noon and welcome to the final day of the second Test match. The weather promises to be bright and sunny, although some occasional showers are predicted in the afternoon. Overall, we should have an entire day's play.

Stumps Day 4: England 469/9 dec; 37/2 after 8 overs (Ben Stokes 16, Joe Root 8) England leads by 219 runs. England ends the day on 37/2 after eight overs. Vice-captain Ben Stokes is unbeaten on 16, while skipper Joe Root is batting on eight. The home team leads West Indies by 219 runs and still has eight wickets in hand. Kemar Roach has taken both the English wickets in the second innings.

Day 4 Report

West Indies collapsed from 227-4 at tea to 287 all out in the final session on Day 4, narrowly avoiding having to follow on in the second Test against England on Sunday.

Day 4| Highlights

England was 37-2 in its second innings at stumps with a lead of 219 runs. Kemar Roach (2-14) claimed both wickets with the West Indies pacer bowling promoted opener Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11).

READ: Sibley accidentally uses saliva, umpires forced to disinfect ball

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Counil (ICC) has imposed a ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball. The new rule seemed to have skipped Dom Sibley's mind for a moment as the England opener used saliva on the ball on Sunday during the second Test against West Indies.

READ: Jofra Archer cleared to play third Test after breaking bio-bubble protocol

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to play the third Test against West Indies after he was let off with a fine and an official written warning, following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday.

READ: England vs West Indies: All you need to know

The pacer admitted to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove and was dropped for the Manchester Test against the West Indies which began on Thursday.

READ: Michael Holding: Bio-secure protocols should be a little more logical

Michael Holding has questioned the bio-secure protocols put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board for England and West Indies to tackle the COVID-19 threat during the ongoing Test series.

Jofra Archer was axed from the second Test on Thursday after breaking the team protocol to visit his home in Brighton after the first Test. He will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

READ: Stokes says England players must give Archer their full support

England vice-captain Ben Stokes said the team would be there to support fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was excluded from this week's second test against West Indies for breaching bio-secure protocols.

Archer was left out on Thursday morning after breaking the rules by going to his flat in Brighton following the series opener in Southampton last week.

- Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

When: July 16-20

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Time in IST: 03:30 PM

Squad:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder(C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson

