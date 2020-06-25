Cricket Cricket Zak Crawley eying a spot in top three for WI series The 22-year-old, who has scored one fifty in the four Tests, is the third choice opener for England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. PTI London 25 June, 2020 21:27 IST Zak Crawley scored a career-best 66 in his last Test against South Africa. - Getty Images PTI London 25 June, 2020 21:27 IST Young batsman Zak Crawley believes there is still room for him in England’s top order for next month’s Test series against West Indies and he will strive to earn that place.The 22-year-old, who has scored one fifty in the four Tests, is the third choice opener for England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. He had made his debut against New Zealand at Hamilton last NovemberFor the number three position, he has to put up a better show than Joe Denly, who averages 30 in 14 Tests without scoring a hundred.“No, I don’t feel the decision has been made,” Crawley said of the top-order selection.“The following couple of weeks in the nets and the warm-up game (which begins next Wednesday) are a good chance for me to stake my claim,” he was quoted as saying by Skysports.READ | Why Wood feels England could lose the next Stokes or Root Crawley, who scored a career-best 66 in his last Test against South Africa and also shared a century-stand with Sibley, said he will keep working hard to stay in contention if he misses out in the opening Test.“If they all score good runs it would be hard for me to break into the side. But there are six games to play so I won’t give up hope if I’m not picked for the first. I’ll work as hard as I can to get into that side,” he said.England are currently training ahead of their three-Test series against the West Indies, starting with the opening game on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third Test will be held at Emirates Old Trafford.The series would mark the resumption of international cricket, suspended since March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos