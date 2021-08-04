IPL 2021: Morgan set to return for KKR in UAE leg

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan confirmed he will return to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders for the rescheduled second half of the IPL in the UAE following the postponement of England's limited-overs tour to Bangladesh.

Speaking after his London Spirit side was beaten by Northern Superchargers in the Hundred at Lord's on Tuesday night, Morgan said that it was a win-win situation and there was a lot of cricket to be played, ahead.

"It's a complete individual decision. I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we'd play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they'll play in similar conditions [to the World Cup] or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest. We've a lot of cricket to play between now and then.

"We've planned on the tour going ahead -- that's been part of our planning for a long time now -- but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives, it's not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy," Morgan said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 14th season will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.