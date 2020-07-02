Everton Weekes to feature in Cricket Museum at Eden Gardens

The Cricket Association of Bengal, while mourning the demise of West Indian legend Sir Everton Weekes, announced on Thursday that the iconic cricketer would feature in the Cricket Museum at Eden Gardens.



The cricketer passed away on Wedensday at the age of 95.

Weekes was the last of the famous 'Three Ws' a trio of West Indian batting legends — along with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott — whose lives became irrevocably entwined.

"Everton Weekes was a huge name in cricket. His loss is deeply felt in the world of sports. He is especially remembered by all of us here for being the first person to score an international century at Eden Gardens in independent India. We have decided that his name would feature prominently in the Cricket Museum which would be set up at Eden Gardens, the work of which would commence once the pandemic is over," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

READ| West Indies legend Everton Weekes passes away

The CAB also plans to have a small feature on that Test Match during its annual awards ceremony.

“Since we would be felicitating the senior Bengal cricket team on becoming the Ranji finalists during 2019-2020 season in that event, we would be also be remembering Late Mantu Banerjee’s contribution in that match. We would also be highlighting Late Banerjee’s contribution to Bengal Cricket since one has to remember that he had been the highest wicket-taker during the 1952 / 53 season where Bengal lost to Holkar in the Ranji Final at Eden Gardens by a whisker.”

Banerjee played only one Test, the one in which Weekes became the first overseas batsman to score twin tons in a Test in independent India. He remains one of the eight men with five wickets and three catches on Test debut. He never donned the Indian colors again.



Talking about Weekes, CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said: " Legends like Sir Everton Weekes come rarely. The people of Calcutta were fortunate to see him play at Eden Gardens. I have heard often about him from my grandfather. Perhaps the most famous of the Three Ws, he had a century at Eden also and if we can get some memorabilia of Sir Weekes in our proposed museum it will be a shrine for cricket lovers. I will also urge the young cricketers to read up about him try to get inspired by his achievements. To score over 4,000 runs from just 48 Tests and with the kind of bat they used then speaks volumes about his talent. I am really sad today."