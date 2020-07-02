West Indies legend Everton Weekes passes away

West Indies cricket legend Everton Weekes, 95, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

Weekes, who turned 95 in February, is the only man in history to score five successive Test hundreds, achieving the feat in 1948. He was one of the three W’s — along with Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell — who changed the face of cricket in the West Indies. His Test average of 58.61 is one of the highest.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes,” tweeted Cricket West Indies.

"Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace.”

READ: Windies great Weekes recovering from suspected heart attack

His debut against England in 1947-48 was unremarkable, but in his decade long career, he featured in 48 Tests and 152 first-class fixtures.

After retirement, Weekes played a key role in mentoring young players. He also served as a match-referee in three ODIs in the India-Sri Lanka series in 1994. In 1995 he was the last of the three Ws to be knighted.