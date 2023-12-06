MagazineBuy Print

Du Plessis hints at return to international cricket ahead of T20 World Cup

Despite not featuring for South Africa, du Plessis has been doing well in the domestic circuit as well as in T20 leagues across the world.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 12:09 IST , Abu Dhabi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Faf du Plessis in action.
Faf du Plessis in action. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Faf du Plessis in action. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has hinted at a comeback to international cricket ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying that he has been is discussion with the Porteas’ white-ball coach Rob Walter for the past couple of years.

Du Plessis last featured in a T20I three years ago in 2020. While his last match for South Africa was a Test against Pakistan in February 2021.

“I believe that I can return to international cricket,” du Plessis told the broadcaster of Abu Dhabi T10 league.

“We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It’s just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It’s certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach,” he added.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell vows to play IPL until he ‘can’t walk anymore’

Despite not featuring for South Africa, du Plessis has been doing well in the domestic circuit as well as in T20 leagues across the world.

With 730 runs from 14 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, du Plessis was the second highest run getter in the IPL earlier this year.

The 39-year-old led South Africa in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups but wasn’t considered for the last two editions of the tournament, despite never officially retiring from white-ball cricket.

On Monday, South Africa white-ball coach Walter had said the likes of du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw will be considered for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in June next year in the West Indies and the USA.

“Given that some of our frontline bowlers are missing out and there are guys - let me throw it out there just to create some media hype - like Faf (du Plessis) and Rilee (Rossouw) as well as Quinny (De Kock) that could well be considered for a T20 World Cup and then also the SA20 that happens next year - 80% of the side picks itself but there is definitely a space for other guys to get themselves into the conversation,” Walter had said.

