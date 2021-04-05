Fake fielding debate: Zaman says not de Kock's fault, Bavuma defends teammate

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in the second ODI against South Africa has reignited the 'fake fielding' debate. Needing 342 to win, Zaman's brilliant 193 had kept Pakistan in the hunt till the last over the chase before the opener's run out helped South Africa level the ODI series 1-1.

The South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock signalled that the throw was to Lungi Ngidi at the bowler's end, only for Aiden Markram's throw to hit the stumps at the keeper's end. Zaman, who had by then slowed down in his second run, was caught short of his ground.

Law 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball", meaning Pakistan would have been awarded five penalty runs had the umpires deemed de Kock's actions to be deliberate deception.

Not Quinton's fault

Zaman did not blame de Kock. "The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for (non-striker) Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble," he said.

"The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault."

Quite clever

Meanwhile, South African skipper Temba Bavuma defended de Kock. "It was quite clever from Quinny," he said.

"Maybe some people might criticise it for maybe not being in the spirit of the game. But it was an important wicket for us. Zaman was getting close to our target. Yeah, it was clever from Quinny.

"You've always got to look for ways especially when things are not going your way, got to find ways to turn the momentum around. Quinny did that - I don't think he broke the rules in any kind of way. It was a clever piece of cricket."

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to be penalised under the "fake fielding" law, which was introduced by the ICC in 2017.